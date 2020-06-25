Citi accounts for over a third of coronavirus-related credit card complaints

Citi ( C ) They accounted for almost 37% of pandemic-related complaints to credit card regulators between March 16 and May 20, according to an analysis by Consumer Reports.

Borrowers complained about various aspects, from inflexible surcharges and interest charges to refusals to assist people with financial difficulties.

"Citibank's practices are particularly egregious during a time of dire difficulties when so many families have been financially pushed beyond the limit," Syed Ejaz, policy analyst at Consumer Reports, said in a statement.

With 55 million accounts, Citi calls itself the world's largest credit card issuer. Provides frequent flyer credit cards for American airlines ( AAL ) and cards for major U.S. brands, including Best Buy ( ABY ) , House deposit ( HD ) , ExxonMobil ( XOM ) and Sears ( SHLDQ ) .

In a statement, Citi said Consumer Reports "greatly misrepresented" how the bank has supported its customers and contained multiple "factual inaccuracies."

"The complaints referenced in the CFPB database include those related to trade disputes, as well as those received very early in the crisis just before credit card assistance is available, and in total, the 168 complaints represent a very small fraction: 0.008% of the 1.9 million customers who attended, "said the bank.

In addition, the Consumer Reports article "asks for recommendations to improve practices that are already in place, the company said, adding," We take all customer complaints seriously. "

A customer from Pennsylvania's Best Buy filed a complaint in June with the CFPB database saying that Citibank is charging $ 100 in monthly interest even though he was fired due to the pandemic.

"This is absolutely gross," wrote the client.

The database indicates that the complaint was closed without offering non-monetary relief and Citi decided not to publicize its response.

Another Texas borrower complained in June that Citi charged fees and interest for unnecessary late payments.

"I have been a Citicard member for 31 years and in 2020 I found the customer service worse and less professional," the borrower wrote in the complaint, which the database indicates was closed with monetary relief.

Synchronization bench ( SYF ) It had the second-highest number of pandemic-related credit card complaints during the March-May period that Consumer Reports analyzed.

Synchrony, the largest American issuer of retail credit cards, including those of PayPal ( PYPL ) , Amazon ( AMZN ) and Gap ( Gps ) Credit cards did not respond to a request for comment.

Consumer Reports urged Citi to deliver on its promise to help borrowers seeking relief during the pandemic, and to provide clear and reliable information about its relief programs on its websites, bills and mobile apps.

The group also said that Citi should make the only requirement for access to that relief a "hardship certification," and should automatically waive all late fees during the crisis and for at least 180 days afterward.

Citi stressed that the recommendations requested by Consumer Reports are already in effect, including a dedicated website for COVID-19 for clients and that they do not require hardship testing for borrowers to receive relief. Citi also said that accounts up to date before the start of the exemption period are not reported as delinquent to credit agencies.

"To facilitate the process for clients, enrollment was digitally enabled and 80% of clients were self-sufficient," the bank said.

Citi generated $ 2.3 billion in revenue during the first quarter of its brand card business, 7% more than the previous year. The bank set aside $ 4.9 billion in credit reserves to help cushion the blow of credit losses across the company.

In 2018, Citi recognized that it charged interest on 1.75 million credit card accounts. The bank apologized and agreed to reimburse around $ 300 million to consumers.