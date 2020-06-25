Citi accounts for over a third of coronavirus-related credit card complaints

Borrowers complained about various aspects, from inflexible surcharges and interest charges to refusals to assist people with financial difficulties.
"Citibank's practices are particularly egregious during a time of dire difficulties when so many families have been financially pushed beyond the limit," Syed Ejaz, policy analyst at Consumer Reports, said in a statement.
In a statement, Citi said Consumer Reports "greatly misrepresented" how the bank has supported its customers and contained multiple "factual inaccuracies."
"The complaints referenced in the CFPB database include those related to trade disputes, as well as those received very early in the crisis just before credit card assistance is available, and in total, the 168 complaints represent a very small fraction: 0.008% of the 1.9 million customers who attended, "said the bank.
In addition, the Consumer Reports article "asks for recommendations to improve practices that are already in place, the company said, adding," We take all customer complaints seriously. "
A customer from Pennsylvania's Best Buy filed a complaint in June with the CFPB database saying that Citibank is charging $ 100 in monthly interest even though he was fired due to the pandemic.
The database indicates that the complaint was closed without offering non-monetary relief and Citi decided not to publicize its response.
Another Texas borrower complained in June that Citi charged fees and interest for unnecessary late payments.
Consumer Reports urged Citi to deliver on its promise to help borrowers seeking relief during the pandemic, and to provide clear and reliable information about its relief programs on its websites, bills and mobile apps.
The group also said that Citi should make the only requirement for access to that relief a "hardship certification," and should automatically waive all late fees during the crisis and for at least 180 days afterward.
"To facilitate the process for clients, enrollment was digitally enabled and 80% of clients were self-sufficient," the bank said.