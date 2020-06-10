Cities, states and countries finally put an end to police restrictions on the neck

The term "strangulation" is often used in general discourse to refer to any neck restraint, but the police generally classify neck restraints in two ways: strangulation and strangulation. Strangers – also called carotid restraints, sleep seizures, or blood strangulations – temporarily cut off blood flow to the brain and are meant to render a subject unconscious for a time. Strangulations, also called airway detentions, restrict breathing by applying pressure to the trachea.

Law enforcement officials say the techniques are used to gain control of aggressive or resistant subjects. Some departments say they should only be used as a last resort, when the officer believes the issue poses a threat to their lives or that of others. But as the cases of Floyd, Garner, and others have shown, neck restraints have the potential to go wrong, sometimes resulting in death.

These are some of the cities, states, and countries that prohibit police neck restraints.

France

The French government announced Monday that the police will no longer be able to use strangles when arresting people.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said the use of strangles, which he described as applying pressure to an individual's neck or throat while holding him or her on the ground, was a "dangerous method" and will no longer be taught in training. Police.

"I hear the criticism, I hear a powerful cry against hatred," Castaner said, referring to the big Black Lives Matter protests that took place in several major French cities last week. He added that "racism has no place in our society, not in our Republic."

The move came after more than 23,000 protesters took to the streets on Saturday to call for an end to police violence, according to Interior Ministry figures released on Sunday.

California

Governor Gavin Newsom ordered police departments last week to stop training officers to use carotid suspensions, calling the technique "a strangulation that puts people's lives at risk."

Carotid restraints are performed by compressing the sides of the neck to restrict blood flow to the brain and render a person unconscious.

The Newsom directive came after the San Diego Police Department and the Sacramento Police Department announced that they would stop using the restriction, with immediate effect.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) continued Monday to issue an immediate moratorium on the use of carotid restraints in situations that "do not reach the level of lethal force," the department said.

The department's use of force policy also prohibits staff from using chokes, strangles, and carotid restraints performed with legs, knees, or feet, according to a press release.

New York State

Lawmakers on Monday passed legislation prohibiting the use of chokeholds by officers.

Known as the Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act, the bill would create a new crime of aggravated strangulation, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

"This crime would occur when a police officer or a peace officer, using a choke or similar restraint, applies pressure to a person's throat or windpipe, obstructing breathing or air intake, and causing serious physical injury or death." , a press release from the New York State Assembly stated.

The New York Police Department banned the use of strangles by officers in 1993. But there has long been confusion about what constitutes strangulation, and the policy has not always been applied, according to the Complaint Review Board. Civilians of New York City.

Minneapolis

A Hennepin County judge is ordering the Minneapolis Police Department to stop using all neck restraints and bottlenecks when dealing with suspects.

The plan was first approved by Mayor Jacob Frey and the city council late last week, in cooperation with the state Department of Human Rights.

The ban comes after former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against George Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.

Under the court order, officers must immediately notify a supervisor if they see inappropriate use of force. Officers must also physically intervene against the unauthorized use of force when possible, or else "they will be subject to disciplinary measures with the same severity as if they participated in the prohibited use of force themselves."

Washington DC

In a Tuesday newsletter, DC Councilor Brianne Nadeau announced that the council had unanimously passed a police reform bill that, among other things, prohibits strangling.

Legislation also requires that body camera images be released within 72 hours of an officer's death, and prohibits viewing those images before writing your report.

It also requires officers to receive more training on racism and white supremacy.

Florida

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said it will not use bottlenecks to restrain or secure anyone, except in situations where lethal force is warranted.

And in Miami, police officers are prohibited from using the LVNR (lateral vascular neck restriction) choke, the neck holds any other restriction that restricts free movement of the neck or listens to or restricts an individual's breathing ability.

Chicago

In February, the Chicago Police Department announced that "carotid artery restraints," bottlenecks, and "any other maneuver to apply direct pressure to a trachea or airway would be classified as a lethal force technique."

Police directives state officials are not allowed to use suffocation or similar maneuvers that put pressure on a person's airway as a dowsing technique "unless the use of lethal force is authorized."

Houston

At George Floyd's funeral Tuesday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said he will sign an executive order banning stranglings and enact other police reforms.

"In this city, it will be necessary to scale down," said the mayor, according to CNN affiliate KTRK. "In this city, you have to give a warning before shooting. In this city, you have a duty to intervene."

"In this city, we will require full reports. In this city, you must exhaust all alternatives before the shooting, and there will be other things in this executive order," he added, according to the news station.

Washington state

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee says he wants statewide police to restrict the use of strangleholds to restrain suspects, following widespread protests that occurred after Floyd's death.

"We need to rethink the use of police force and more broadly analyze police tactics," Inslee said during a press conference on Monday.

The Governor said the Washington State Patrol already strictly regulates the use of bottlenecks that restrict a person's air flow, with limited exceptions when an officer's life is in danger, and wants all enforcement agencies to law adopt similar rules.

"Possibly there are things where life itself is in danger … but the police will have to convince us that this is the situation," he added.

Denver

The Denver Police Department announced Sunday that it was banning strangulation and carotid compressions "without exception," according to a press release.

The department announced that officers would have to inform a supervisor if they intentionally point a gun at someone. It would also produce a report on the incident to improve data collection and evaluation, the department said.

Additionally, members of the Denver Police Department's Metro / SWAT unit will use body cameras that must be activated during operations.

Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department announced on Tuesday that it would suspend the use of the "carotid control technique", effective immediately.

"We cannot function as a department without the trust of our community and there are adjustments we can make to strengthen that trust," Chief Jeri Williams said in a statement.

The department said the move is part of its regular assessment of policies and procedures to align with "21st century policing practices, community expectations, and the mission and values ​​of our department."