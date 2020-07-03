City Council admits new budget dismantling unit for repression of banners

The City Council has shut down its latest effort to combat abuse of rampant placards by city employees, shutting down the New York police unit to enforce the latest crackdown.

Authorities said Friday that they will eliminate the 116 posts that were dedicated to applying cartels through desertion and zeroing the unit's $ 5.4 million annual budget, just over a year after the Mayor Bill de Blasio will deploy the effort with great fanfare.

"A dedicated unit is no longer needed because we are improving compliance coverage by introducing new technologies and other advancements that allow any TEA to do this job more smoothly," said City Council spokeswoman Laura Feyer, explaining the cuts budgetary.

The cuts are expected to remain in place for at least the next four years, permanently dissolving the effort.

The de Blasio administration also admitted in response to questions sent early Friday that officials had removed only five banners from city employees under De Blasio's three-strike policy for banner abuse, which was another heavily promoted policy announced. in the February 2019 crackdown of the City Council.

The warning letters are supposed to be sent to 389 other city employees this week, Feyer said. That's just a small fraction of the more than 125,000 parking signs in circulation in New York City.

The signs are supposed to be used only to help service employees of state and municipal agencies work more efficiently by allowing them to park briefly in places where most other drivers are prohibited from leaving their cars.

But the system has been abused for years with city employees turning sidewalks, crosswalks, bicycle lanes, bus lanes, and no-parking zones into permanent parking lots for their cars.

The cartels were at the center of pay-per-play charges against de Blasio donors Jeremy Reichberg and Jona Rechnitz, one of the biggest corruption scandals in the New York Police Department and City Hall in recent years, and have infuriated New Yorkers so much that even inspired a Twitter account dedicated to exposing the misuse of posters.

Officials have for years responded to abuse complaints with promises that they will finally take the problem seriously.

That happened once again in February 2019, when the City Council announced its latest crackdown and highlighted the creation of the new unit, which would be "dedicated to the selective enforcement of cartel rules."

"This dedicated team will focus on particular hot spots in Lower Manhattan or downtown Brooklyn, the two areas most affected by cartel abuse," it added in the press release.

But like any other offensive, this ended 17 months later, with a return to privilege as usual.