City Hall, de Blasio budget deal cuts NYPD $ 1.5B

The city council was ready to approve a $ 88.1 billion budget deal that Mayor de Blasio said would reduce spending on the New York police by $ 1.5 billion.

The cuts, a combination of cutting fat and diverting police resources in response to calls to disburse New York police in the wake of the George Floyd murder in Minneapolis, include canceling the July Police Academy class, reduce overtime by $ 352 million and eliminate plans for a new station house for the 116th precinct station in Queens, de Blasio said.

The effects will include cutting the size of the police force by 1,163 police, which de Blasio insisted would not decrease public security despite a recent increase in shooting.

Hizzoner said the cuts, which the council was expected to vote on Tuesday night, would not "undermine our anti-terror capacity" in a city that is a constant target and where last month a man attacked the police while shouting "Allahu akhbar "In Brooklyn.

"It will not be easy. We are asking a lot from the New York police, but the New York police is up to the mission. I have no doubts in my mind," said the mayor. "They will find a way to be more effective and efficient, they have done it for years and they will keep us safe."

But New York Police Department Commissioner Dermot Shea called the cuts "troubling" and warned that "they would affect our ability, I think, to keep New Yorkers safe in some way."

"Reducing overtime, reducing head strength in a time of increasing crime, will be an extreme challenge for the men and women of this extreme department," Shea told PIX11.

"I don't think there is any way to avoid that. It is going to impact our patrol force. It is going to impact our training and the sad part is, and this is well documented, it is probably going to impact people of color more than anyone else "

The budget cut was part of an overall $ 7.2 billion cut in city spending from the 2021 fiscal budget due to the coronavirus crisis.

But most of the NYPD funding is not cut from the budget at all, with $ 967 million instead in youth programs in response to police disbursement calls.

The pandemic cost the city about $ 9 billion in revenue that de Blasio said "evaporated, disappeared within a few months."

Council President Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) said he had gathered enough votes to pass the budget but wanted to see even deeper cuts in spending on New York police.

"For everyone who is disappointed, we did not go further, I want to be honest and sincere, I am also disappointed," he said.

The NYPD cuts comprise approximately $ 1 billion of its $ 6 billion in annual operating expenses and approximately $ 537 million in planned capital expenditures, de Blasio said.

Referring to the change in funding away from the New York police, de Blasio said: “Our young people need to be contacted, not watched. Reached."

"We need to help them. We need to connect with them. We need to discover what they need to move forward, how to overcome challenges and trauma, how to nurture and support them. ”

That new expense includes:

$ 450 million in "youth centers and recreational centers focused on communities in greatest need"

$ 134 million in "social and family services in the communities most affected by the coronavirus"

$ 116 million in education

$ 115 million in youth summer programs, including jobs and recreation

$ 87 million to provide high-speed Internet service to families living in public housing

The budget also transfers the oversight of city school safety officers from the New York Police Department to the Department of Education.

The head of the union representing school security officers criticized the decision.

"I spoke to the council members. They said they were guided by people on the streets, "said Greg Floyd, president of Teamsters Local 237." They will pay the consequences if something happens, if there is violence in the schools. The crowd of protesters will not be there then. "

The city is also transferring NYPD's $ 4.5 million homeless recruitment unit to the Department of Homeless Services. But traffic officers are within the reach of the New York police.

The attorney general for the Police Charitable Association tweeted that de Blasio and the City Council were trying to "outdo" each other "by making damaging budget cuts to the New York police, which will decrease public safety in New York."

The tweet included a surveillance video of a robbery in which a woman was strangled and forced onto the sidewalk by a masked man who stole her bag in Manhattan's Kips Bay neighborhood on Monday morning.

In addition to detailing the cuts to New York police, de Blasio warned that as many as 22,000 city employees would face layoffs if municipal labor unions don't agree to $ 1 billion in savings by Oct. 1.

De Blasio said he "would continue to work to get that stimulus in Washington, that lending authority in Albany," but he would not try to save jobs "by turning to city workers and saying they will cut wages."

Other changes to the spending plan include:

Withdraw $ 500 million from the city's reserve fund

Savings of $ 300 million on expenses across multiple agencies, including $ 200 million through a freeze on hiring central office workers at the Department of Education and lower costs of remote learning

Pay for Staten Island Ferry operations with $ 17 million in federal coronavirus relief funds

Saving $ 4 million by removing Sunday collections from sidewalk trash baskets

City Comptroller Scott Stringer criticized the budget, saying it was loaded with "tricks," "tricks," and "rigged math."

"The $ 1 billion cut to the NYPD proposed by the mayor and City Hall is not a $ 1 billion cut: it is a bait and switch and an excuse to reform," he said.

The head of the independent Citizen Budget Commission also said the budget was "precariously balanced" and not "went far enough to narrow large budget gaps in fiscal year 2022 and beyond."

"New York City leaders did not make enough difficult decisions to put the city on a firmer fiscal base in the long term," added CBC President Andrew Rein.