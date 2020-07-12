City officials say the fate of the historic site where Alaska's first flag was flown will be decided.

Officials in Seward, Alaska, will decide Monday whether to demolish a neglected historic boarding school where the state flag was first raised nearly a century ago and where its Alaska native designer lived.

Benny Benson was among the orphans and displaced children who lived at Jesse Lee Home, a former Methodist boarding school. Many were sent there after Spanish flu devastated Alaska's native villages. Benson, a 13-year-old Aleut boy sent home after his mother died of the flu, won a nationwide competition in 1927 to design the flag, which became the state flag after he was awarded the State status in 1959.

Benson is believed to be the only indigenous person to design a state flag, said Dorene Lorenz, a former member of the Seward City Council.

"I don't understand why they are rushing to destroy a benchmark when there are obviously stakeholders who want to present them with other options," he said.

The Alaska Association for Historic Preservation plans to make one last effort to save the structure by making a presentation during a public hearing ahead of the vote scheduled for Monday. If successful, they will bring together those with historical preservation expertise to formulate a plan.

"We have a lot of people eager to work on this," said group president Trish Neal. "And therefore I have no qualms that we can't achieve this. It's just that we have to make the city council step back and allow us to do this."

City officials said the house has deteriorated further in the past decade, but Neal offered another engineer's report this spring that concluded "restoration is a viable option," but it must be done quickly.

Attempts by people and a group over the years to restore the house have spluttered and stalled. Seward Mayor Christy Terry said that when Friends of the Home Jesse Lee lost a multi-million dollar state grant a few years ago, the property returned to town. The Legislature allocated $ 1 million of that to the city.

"We do not have the capacity at this time to pay tribute to a building that is so run down due to the inaction, frankly, by a group that was their last chance to make that happen, which the state funded incredibly well," Terry said. said. "Something like that will never happen again."

She said there is no rush to demolish the site, but the council has a deadline of June 30, 2021 to use state funds.

Associated Press contributed to this report..