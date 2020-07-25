Civil rights activist Bob Woodson: Low-income Democrats are being 'cheated, pushed, and swindled' by the democrats

Civil rights activist Bob Woodson, founder of the Woodson Center, criticized Democratic mayors like Lori Lightfoot of Chicago for blaming Republicans and the state for gun control legislation, among other things, for continued violent unrest in their jurisdictions .

Woodson reacted in "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to present Tucker Carlson's comments about Chicago and the state of the African American community at large.

"Lori Lightfoot will tell you, and it's not just Lori Lightfoot, for a mile, but she cares deeply about the poorest people in her city. Should we believe that?" Carlson asked Woodson.

"Absolutely not," he replied. "I think the salvation of this country … will be the sleeping giant: when low-income blacks wake up and realize that people like Lori Lightfoot and others are cheating, pushing and cheating on them, they will realize that they must go to the internal enemy. "

"The left derives this moral authority as legitimate representatives of the poor," he said, pointing to another liberal city facing weeks of violence and unrest: Portland, Oregon.

Woodson said a "metaphor" for Democrats' alleged "moral authority" over minority communities was when a white protester stepped in front of black police during the protests and said "f — the police."

"That is a metaphor for how whites are exploiting that. But one day, there is evidence of the sleeping giant, low-income leaders across the country are acknowledging this, as in Washington [DC]. An 11-year-old boy He was assassinated on the fourth of July and people protested internally and said: without justice, without sleep. They picketed and made noise until the murderers were handed over. "

During the interview, Carlson told Woodson that the Democrats' chosen solutions to complex social problems continue to be "more frivolous and disconnected from reality."

"Absolutely," Woodson said. "What they are doing is falsely claiming that the failures of the past 60 years: most urban centers across the country have been run by liberal Democrats, many of them veterans of the civil rights movement who moved from civil rights , to manage these cities: they also had to spend around $ 22 billion in poverty money in the cities and, as a consequence, all these inequities that they have been talking about have been done under their supervision.

"Now the white left is coming in and exploiting the disparity and using it to really decimate the country, and the collateral damage is the lives of the poor blacks in these cities because what the left is doing is vilifying the police as agents of supremacy white and the more vilified, the less aggressive they are in enforcing the law and the more the murder rate increases. "

He also accused Democratic politicians of "systematic abandonment" of low-income African American communities.