Civil Rights Corps icon John Lewis to be at the United States Capitol

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced plans Thursday for Lewis's body to remain in state at the United States Capitol Rotunda next week. with an invitation-only arrival ceremony on Monday at 1:30 pm ET.

Lewis, a longtime American congressman from Georgia, died last Friday at age 80 after a six-month battle with cancer. His death sparked a torrent of pain and tributes to his life and legacy across the country.

Lewis, the son of sharecroppers, survived a brutal police beating during a landmark 1965 voting rights march in Selma, Alabama.

A follower and colleague of Martin Luther King Jr., participated in sit-ins at the lunch counter, joined the Freedom Riders on challenging segregated buses, and, at the age of 23, was a keynote speaker at the historic 1963 March in Washington.