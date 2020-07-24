Civil Rights Corps icon John Lewis to be at the United States Capitol

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced plans Thursday for Lewis's body to remain in state at the United States Capitol Rotunda next week. with an invitation-only arrival ceremony on Monday at 1:30 pm ET.
Lewis, a longtime American congressman from Georgia, died last Friday at age 80 after a six-month battle with cancer. His death sparked a torrent of pain and tributes to his life and legacy across the country.
Lewis, the son of sharecroppers, survived a brutal police beating during a landmark 1965 voting rights march in Selma, Alabama.
A follower and colleague of Martin Luther King Jr., participated in sit-ins at the lunch counter, joined the Freedom Riders on challenging segregated buses, and, at the age of 23, was a keynote speaker at the historic 1963 March in Washington.
As a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus pandemic, an open-air public visit will be conducted, with Lewis's body in top condition on the steps of the east front of the Capitol. Members of the public will be able to pay their respects on Mondays and Tuesdays while following the guidelines for social distancing and DC mask.
The public viewing line will begin at 6 p.m. ET and go until 10 p.m. ET Monday and 8 a.m. ET until 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
A press release from Pelosi and McConnell announcing the plans stated that "the Lewis family will provide additional details on arrangements beyond the Capitol ceremony, including a procession through Washington, DC, where members of the public will also be able to present their respects in a socially distant way. "
He also stated that "the family requests that members of the public do not travel to Washington, DC from across the country to pay their respects at the United States Capitol," due to the Covid-19 pandemic.