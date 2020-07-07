Civil rights leader Bob Woodson: the left & # 39; abandoned all pretense & # 39; of struggle for social justice

Robert Woodson, leader of the civil rights movement of the 1960s, told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Monday that the left and many Democrats have exposed themselves as uninterested in social justice and racial equality who they say publicly support.

Woodson said there has been a trend in that direction "for years," adding that low-income African-American communities have become "collateral damage" as the extreme left moves to deconstruct various public institutions, including the police.

"The left has abandoned all claims to fight for social justice. Low-income blacks are only collateral damage for their efforts to degrade and destroy these civic institutions in this country. Not only that, but children, at 75 percent of these murders, no one is arrested, so that means in these cities where these murders are taking place and also, as you say, the police are vilified, "he said.

"Black Lives Matter does not answer the question that if racism were the only culprit, why are black children and black people being destroyed and institutions run by their own people? The aim of the civil rights movement was to put blacks in position so that they could improve the lives of their own people, but where are the civil rights leaders in the black caucus when the statues of Frederick Douglass are being knocked down? he said, pointing to left-wing activists who tore up the statue of the freed slave turned presidential adviser to his pedestal in Rochester, New York, over the weekend.

"Obviously, the left has abandoned all pretense of fighting for social justice for blacks. This is an assault on this nation [and it's about] promoting anarchy. If they want a state free of the police, they should move to Mexico. .. "

He added that Virginia's left wing was making matters worse in that regard, after state Senate Democrats released a list of police reforms they tried to implement, including "disheartening" attacks on police officers, reversing the crime to a crime. less. Democrats regained control of the state legislature by a small margin last year.

"In the Virginia legislature, for example, they're trying to reduce assault on a police officer to a misdemeanor. Can you imagine if they said the same thing about blacks? If we want to reduce assault on blacks to a misdemeanor, What, the protest would be?

In a column in the Fort Hunt Herald, the state Senate subcommittee on police reform, Democratic President Scott Surovell, defended the plan, saying Virginia had committed a crime of assault against law enforcement officers in 1997.

Surovell wrote that he has seen charges brought for infractions including "hitting an officer's wrist" during a traffic stop and bumping into a police car, adding that suspects causing serious injury to police officers could still be charged. of a serious crime in any way.