Civilization 6: How to Play Like the Maya

The Mayans and their leader, Lady Six Sky, are the latest newcomers to Civilization 6 in the expansion of the New Frontier. They have a unique style of play that favors "high" strategies, which means establishing fewer cities with a high population rather than having an empire with many less developed cities. Both their civilization and their leader ability lend themselves to this style of play with Lady Six Sky's leader ability, Ix Mutal Ajaw, which grants a 10% return to all cities within 6 squares of the capital and -15 % to all cities that are not within 6 squares. Additionally, all units within the 6-token parameter gain +5 combat strength. Lady Six Sky only rules a limited area on the map, but she will certainly dominate it. With their unique school district and play style, the Maya are well suited for peaceful victories in science.

Settling cities in Civ 6

Due to the special radius of 6 tiles, it is extremely important to plan where to settle in the Mayan cities. Using the in-game pin tool, players can easily post notes to plan where cities will settle. There are some obstacles that could hinder this ring, such as natural barriers like oceans and mountains, or adverse climates like deserts or polar regions. Areas like this mean that the ring will include less area for the player to create cities. If a player's spawn location is close to one of these, then it is advisable to move a few chips away before setting the capital to set the parameter to a more optimal location. Resetting the game to a better start is also an option, but rebooting repeatedly to a perfect start can be an endless pitfall and is not available in multiplayer games. Even if the location is not 100% perfect, it can still be played thanks to the bonus returns.

When setting up, keep in mind the Maya Mayab skill: cities do not get homes from water, but instead get additional homes from farms to make up for it. This means that players do not have to worry about settling down near rivers and can find more suitable areas for the 6 square area. Mayan cities also get a +1 service for each luxury resort adjacent to the city center, which can help keep massive cities happy later. Don't forget that cities cannot be located within 3 tiles of other city centers, but borders can touch. It is also important to consider the Mayan's only scientific district, the Observatory. Instead of getting Mountain and Jungle Adjacency Bonuses, they earn +2 for each adjacent plantation and +1 for every 2 farms or districts. Because farms cannot be built on hill tiles until later in the game, city solution or hill district construction saves flat farm land. Planning where the Observatories are built is as crucial as planning cities, so keep this in mind.

Hul & # 39; che in Civ 6

There may be other entities within the radius of 6 tiles, such as neighboring civilizations or city states. Thanks to Lady Six Sky's +5 combat strength and unique Hul’che unit, it can be easy to ensure that the 6-square zone is under Mayan control. Hul’ches replaces the archer and gains +5 combat strength when attacking a wounded enemy. Through these bonuses, these strong units can easily gain +10 strength. Archers typically have 25 strength points, but Hul'che, with a 28 base, can reach a whopping 38 under the right conditions. The downside is that they are less effective at attacking cities, but they are still useful; especially against the barbarians. Whether players plan to complete their 6-chip circle or defend it, Hul’che is an important aspect of early Mayan play.

Now that the location of the city is planned, what should be built and investigated? There are a few options to consider, but there is no perfect path and the situation will change depending on the player's starting location and strategies. Exploring the 6-tile ring as early as possible is important to properly planning Mayan cities, and training an explorer can help achieve that. Slingers upgrade to archers or Hul & # 39; che in this case, so training a few will help build an army of them once they are unlocked. 60 gold coins are needed to upgrade slingers at standard game speed, so make sure the Mayans have enough in their supply when taking this path. What research paths to take is also important; the wheel unlocks Hul’che, writing unlocks observatories, and watering unlocks plantations that must be built to grant the +2 adjacency bonus. If there are no threats, Hul’che can wait in favor of the Observatories, which would help investigate the other technicians faster. There are 2 notable civics that the Mayans can use well: Agoge, which increases the production of infantry units, or Colonization, which increases the production of colonists. The first will help develop a Hul’che army quickly, while the second will help the player establish their cities earlier.

Players in Civilization 6 They have the ability to found their own religion, which has numerous benefits, but Lady Six Sky has few situations where she would like one. Mountains and natural wonders at their initial location provide strong adjacency bonuses for Sacred Sites, allowing more missionaries and, in turn, more religious extensions. If the player starts near a location that would produce a strong holy site, then they might consider investing in Religion. The founding of a religion requires research into Astronomy technology and the production of expenditures by constructing a sacred site for great prophet points, and the Mayans have more important uses for their research and production of early games as indicated above. Furthermore, building their unique Observatory has a higher priority than a Holy Site, as cities can only build one district for every 3 inhabitants.

Get in the middle game in Civ 6

In the middle of the game, many things will have changed in the Mayan empire. Its central cities should now be colonized and its many farms, which obtain additional gold, will have grown their cities to high levels of population. Most, if not all, of their cities will have Observatories that will get another boost once the University building is unlocked. If the Maya are not ahead in science now, they probably will be soon after. 10% bonus returns can help build Wonders a little faster, so check to see if any are available. The University of Oxford, which grants 20% science in its city, 2 free technologies, excellent scientific points and Great Writer slots, is a great option for scientific victories if the player can build it before other civilizations. Also keep an eye on the Civil Engineering civilization, unlocked in the Industrial era, which allows you to build farms on the hills. This will further enhance the Observatory's adjacency and token returns from nearby farms, but it could take longer to investigate if the player is not investing heavily in culture. Rationalism politics can also dramatically improve the production of Mayan science, so be on the lookout for civic Enlightenment.

Even if Lady Six Sky does better in the capital, it is still important to explore the outside world. Every new civilization you meet is a potential new ally or trading partner, and there may be city states with strong bonuses to suit your victory path or playstyle. If the player has the Get up and fall Expansion, these events also trigger a period score that is vital for obtaining golden ages and avoiding dark ages. While exploring, the player may encounter a natural wonder in a secluded location or on an island with strategic resources. Even if they lose 15% of their returns, this should not deter the player from settling there. Aluminum, a resource discovered around late game, is essential for scientific victories in which the Mayas excel. Aluminum may not be available in Mayan territory, and trading it with other civilizations requires investigation. They may not be willing to change it that easily, either. It is still advisable to establish some satellite cities to obtain these resources, even if the city itself is not too strong. These cities can also be used to build districts to increase trade route capabilities for more gold, such as ports and shopping centers.

If the cards are played correctly, the Mayans must have at least one city with 20 inhabitants and they will be among the most advanced in technology. The player must start looking at some plains for the spaceport district, which is required for scientific victories. Spaceports are where space race projects like the launch of the satellite are built, so determine which cities have the best output to help build the rockets. Building more than 1 is a safe option to be able to work on multiple projects at once, and ensuring that a spy is stationed at the spaceport so that foreign spies find it more difficult to sabotage the rockets. If the player has not been a warmonger, which is probably like the Mayans, then other civilizations are likely to become friends with the player if they have not already; especially those who value high population and science. Trade routes with allied civilizations can significantly increase production when the Democracy Arsenal and civic e-commerce are enacted. However, the player chooses to lead the Mayans, they are a solid new addition to Civilization 6The cast.

Sid Meier's Civilization 6 It is available for PC, Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and App Store.

