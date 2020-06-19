Clarence Henderson: George Floyd Protests: What I Learned During Lunch Counter Sittings in 1960

"Clarence, what can we do to make things better?"

I've heard that question countless times in the past few weeks, as the mindless murders of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd flooded the headlines, filling us all with horror and grief. Many decent Americans want to do something to show solidarity with the black community and work to end racial injustice. But what?

I have been in the fight for civil rights for a long time. When I was 8 or 9 years old, I was riding my bike down a sidewalk, when I saw a white man walking towards me. I moved all the way out of his way, and he turned around, walked over to where he was and pulled me off the bike.

Growing up, I knew that the world was full of white people who thought they could treat me however they wanted and get away with it.

For me, the civil rights movement always had its roots in morals. Since participating in the Greensboro Woolworth lunch counter in 1960, my goal was to ensure that blacks were treated with the respect and dignity that all Americans deserve under the law.

That dignity does not come from the law; It comes from God. Good law recognizes what God has already said: that we all bear his image and deserve to be respected.

Every black person I grew up with knew that we had to be better, almost perfect, in fact, to expect to receive the treatment and benefit of the self-doubt that seemed to be automatically given to whites. This is, and always has been, fundamentally wrong and unfair.

We should never fool ourselves into thinking that we can ever "earn" enough respect for the worst racists: that man who threw me off my bike wouldn't have minded if I was an A student or an usher in my church. But at the same time, we cannot allow that injustice to lure us into self-destructive behavior, just to prove a point.

There have always been different models for black Americans to work for progress and equality. Without going into all the details, these models have been divided into two main categories: those who believe that the United States was founded on good principles that it has often failed to implement, and those who believe that the United States is bad at its root and It must be destroyed and replaced.

Those in the first category, such as Martin Luther King, Jr. and Frederick Douglass, believe that the United States is in an ongoing process of reform, striving to fulfill our best ideals. Those in the second want to fundamentally remake the United States as a completely different kind of country.

I am a reformer who affirms the United States and wants to improve it, and I work and support organizations like the Frederick Douglass Foundation that believe the same. While I believe, like all decent people, that black lives are absolutely important, I am concerned that the official BLM organization's political goals fall further into the second category.

FDF and I believe that the traditional family, supported, uninterrupted, by an extended relative, is the ideal environment for raising children and the foundation of all success, including upward mobility. We work to strengthen families by supporting marriage and parental rights and offering training and resources for community leaders.

We also believe in reforming the existing criminal justice system by reducing over-criminalization at all levels, working to prevent crime and recidivism, advocating for phase-out training for all police departments, and working to improve community-police relations where necessary.

But perhaps our most important difference with BLM is that we believe that the free exchange of goods and services creates the greatest economic opportunity for all people, regardless of race or origin.

We believe in the right to property, the right to own one's own workforce and the right to earn a living legally and ethically.

We believe in a free educational marketplace, where all parents can choose the best for their children from a variety of options.

We do not support policies that violate these rights.

And above all, we believe that the best way to lift people out of poverty is to create a society where everyone can prosper together.

