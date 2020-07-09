Clarence Thomas Says Roe's Decision Has "Not a Bit" of Constitutional Support

The comment came in a heated dissent over a court ruling that blocked a controversial Louisiana abortion law that critics say would have closed nearly all clinics in the state. In its stabbing dissent, conservative justice wrote that Roe v. Wade "created the right to abort the entire clothing, without a shred of support for the text of the Constitution."

"Our abortion records are seriously wrong and should be expunged," writes Thomas. "The idea that the Fourteenth Amendment Framers understood the Due Process Clause to protect the right to abortion is a sham."

In Roe v. Wade in 1973, the constitutionality of the right of women to abort was established.

Thomas has insisted in recent years that the high court review the precedent, saying that "it has gotten out of control."