The comment came in a heated dissent over a court ruling that blocked a controversial Louisiana abortion law that critics say would have closed nearly all clinics in the state. In its stabbing dissent, conservative justice wrote that Roe v. Wade "created the right to abort the entire clothing, without a shred of support for the text of the Constitution."
"Our abortion records are seriously wrong and should be expunged," writes Thomas. "The idea that the Fourteenth Amendment Framers understood the Due Process Clause to protect the right to abortion is a sham."
In Roe v. Wade in 1973, the constitutionality of the right of women to abort was established.
Thomas has insisted in recent years that the high court review the precedent, saying that "it has gotten out of control."
"Although this case does not present an opportunity to address our provably erroneous 'undue burden' standard, we cannot continue to blink at the reality of what this court has wrought," Thomas said last June.
While conservative Supreme Court President John Roberts sided with the Liberals on Monday in the name of a judicial precedent, Thomas said he is much more willing to look closer to reverse Roe's precedent.
"As the origins of this jurisprudence easily demonstrate, the alleged right to abortion is a creation that must be undone," wrote Thomas. "But today's decision is incorrect for a much simpler reason: The Constitution does not restrict the ability of States to regulate or even prohibit abortion. This Court created the right to abort based on an amorphous, unwritten right to Privacy".