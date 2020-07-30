Clarisonic is closing and its fans are panicking.





The news came through an Instagram post on July 14 in which Clarisonic, owned by L & # 39; Oreal ( LRLCF ) He said the brand will close operations on September 30 after "more than a decade of innovative innovation."

Clarisonic fans responded with a mixture of shock, denial, and fear of how this could forever alter their daily skin cleansing rituals.

A Twitter user even asked investors in the television show "Shark Tank" to step in, tweeting, "@ABCSharkTank can't help @Clarisonic ??? We don't want it to be the end."

Attorney Jessica McElfresh tweeted on @LOrealParisUSA: "Don't do this! Everyone knows that Clarisonic is the best. You are making a big mistake."