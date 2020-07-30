Clarisonic is closing and its fans are panicking.

Clarisonic fans responded with a mixture of shock, denial, and fear of how this could forever alter their daily skin cleansing rituals.
A Twitter user even asked investors in the television show "Shark Tank" to step in, tweeting, "@ABCSharkTank can't help @Clarisonic ??? We don't want it to be the end."
Attorney Jessica McElfresh tweeted on @LOrealParisUSA: "Don't do this! Everyone knows that Clarisonic is the best. You are making a big mistake."
McElfresh has used a Clarisonic device since college. She said the news "had just come out of nowhere" and confused her because she didn't think there was a problem with the device or some valid reason to discontinue the brand.
"Every beautician I've visited uses one," he said. "The market has more facial cleansing devices all the time, but I really don't think any of them are that good."
Clarisonic said the decision to close the brand was made in an effort to help L & # 39; Oréal "focus its attention on its other core business offerings." L & # 39; Oreal did not respond to requests for comment.
In recent years, Clarisonic has been dealing with competition in an increasingly crowded market where other, lower-priced alternatives have won over consumers.
A more immediate problem for all Clarisonic users now is how to get replacement brushes as the device requires users to purchase a new cleaning brush every three months.
In a frequently asked questions section on its website, Clarisonic said it will not sell devices, brushes, or other accessories after September 30, and that all of its subscription services for replacement brushes will be inactive after July 31.
Growth slowed as competition intensified
L & # 39; Oreal acquired Clarisonic when it bought its parent company Pacific Bioscience Laboratories in December 2011, seven years after the first Clarisonic device hit the market. Bioscience was a market leader in the growing area of sonic skin care devices.
Sonic device technology was a new way to cleanse the skin, using high-speed vibrations emitted through a round nylon-bristled facial brush to unclog pores as an alternative to handwashing and cleansing.
Quite quickly, the $ 169 device, known for its bright, palette-like colors, developed a cult following.
In 2018, Clarisonic owned 14% of the US market for skin cleansing devices, according to market research firm Kline & Co.
As the market grew, it fragmented with newer brands like Foreo and NuSkin, which ate up Clarisonic's share and followers.
Clarisonic's demise will leave at least two companies with a place to fill the skincare market. Michael Todd Beauty, a Florida-based skincare company that manufactures devices with sonic technology, is gearing up to make replacement brushes to fill the gap created by Clarisonic.
Michael Todd Beauty plans to have the replacement brushes in stores by November. It also offers an exchange program for customers to deliver an old Clarisonic device for $ 40 off their Soniclear device.
Foreo also offers a $ 39 credit to Clarisonic users to use on one of their LUNA facial cleansers.
It remains to be seen whether these options will help appease disappointed Clarisonic users.
"I've tried other options before and didn't like them as much," said McElfresh. "They are not the same as a Clarisonic."