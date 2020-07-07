Clarke Schmidt's "swagger" made a big impression on J.A. Happy

There could be a scenario where Clarke Schmidt takes over J.A. Happ in the Yankees' rotation next year if the veteran left-handed starter goes through free agency.

If that happens, the Yankees will be in good hands according to Happ.

"I saw him tonight, I was sure. In spring training he seems like a very nice boy, very confident and I think that shows on the mound. He has that confidence and a little bit of that arrogance. You see his stuff and how he plays, and we saw that in the spring and we saw more of that tonight, "Happ said after the Yankees' first in-square 2.0 spring training game at Yankee Stadium on Monday night." I think who definitely has a bright future. "

Schmidt, the 2017 Yankees first-round pick from the University of South Carolina who had Tommy John that year and didn't pitch professionally that season, started against the Yankees lineup. Happ started for the Bombers against the Yankees.

With very little chance of blocking the Yankees' rotation in spring training, Schmidt impressed and caught the attention of the Yankees and opposing scouting departments. On Monday night, Clarke chose to focus on an opportunity instead of his first major league camp ending as it did on March 12.

"Tonight, in order to have a chance to face the Yankees starting lineup at Yankee Stadium, I remember seeing the lineup card this afternoon and I was so excited," said Schmidt, who pitched against a lineup that housed Aaron Judge. , Stanton, Gleyber Torres, Gary Sanchez, Aaron Hicks, Brett Gardner and Luke Voit. "It was one of those feelings, like, 'This is amazing. There is no better opportunity for me to open the eyes of the boys. What I did in spring training 1 or whatever you want to call it is behind me. If I want to open a door and open someone's eyes, tonight was the night to do it. Somehow I embraced that moment. "

Unless there's an injury to one of the five starters, and Masahiro Tanaka suffered a concussion last Saturday, Schmidt might not have a Major League flavor this year. However, nobody knows pitchers like other pitchers, and Happ is not prone to overdoing it.

Special Adviser CC Sabathia sat with general manager Brian Cashman behind the plate for Monday night's in-school game.

The Yankees neither denied nor confirmed a report that COVID-19 evaluators were not at Yankee Stadium on Sunday as scheduled, but Aaron Boone said the club is doing everything possible to make the players' environment safe.

"I don't want to comment on testing every day about how many negatives, we had some positives, what came in. I really don't want to go down that path right now," Boone said Monday via a Zoom call before the first in-school game. of the Yankees at Yankee Stadium. "All I can say is that we are working with the Major League Baseball making sure that we are as safe as possible in the way we are behaving and I feel good that we are here."

Giancarlo Stanton believes that the testing program has gone according to how it was created.

“I did the test every other day. I can't speak about there not being a fitting room here (Sunday). I think like everyone else that has gone to protocol, "Stanton said.

When asked if DJ LeMahieu and Luis Cessa had to test negative twice at home before undergoing an admission test in New York before being cleared, Boone said: “I think there is more to it than that. There is a joint panel that also has to sign things. Obviously there are a couple of negative tests that have to happen and that must be in conjunction with all the major league protocols. "

Boone reiterated his confidence in the testing process.

“We trust the protocols that we have implemented. I know there were problems with the entire Fed Ex and the weekend of July 4th. We also feel that nothing is perfect and that nothing we do is perfect, but we feel that the protocols we have in place are giving us the best chance to be safe, "Boone said." Whether the tests are done every other day every day. The fact is that nothing is perfect and we are at risk every day. If we have all the negative evidence that is presented today, the reality is that it was two days ago. Every day that we are here there is a risk involved in that. That, to the best of our ability, we are trying to mitigate that. We have a good system in place to do that and we hope that in time it will prove its worth. "

With a 60-game schedule at stake for this season, Boone agrees to putting a runner at second base to start an extra inning, but will wait to decide whether to agree to make a permanent change beyond this year.

"I think I agree with the rule for this year. I certainly understand and agree with that. I think he tips the scales to favor the home team if he comes to an additional entry scenario. I have a lot of our guys looking at it and trying to analyze it and analyze it, see if there is any way to exploit it better from a tactical point of view, "Boone said." I'm on board when it comes to getting away from that enormously long game that happens from time to time. occasionally. "