Class I recall for Medtronic HeartWare HVAD pump parts







Medtronic is recalling its HeartWare Ventricular Assist Device (HVAD). Pump Outlet Injector and Outlet Graft Strain Relief because the Outlet Graft may break and the Strain Relief Screw may break during pre-implant mounting.

Using the affected parts can cause serious harm to the patient, including dizziness, loss of consciousness, bleeding, fluid buildup around the heart, additional medical procedures and death, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said today. USA

The agency has identified this as a class 1 recall, the most serious type, due to the possibility of serious injury or death.

Medtronic has received 92 complaints related to the pre-implant pump assembly process. In a April 3 security alert sent to healthcare providers, the device company broke the events down as follows:

54 complaints (0.25%), including 2 deaths related to exit graft tears and 2 deaths related to subsequent complications after the exit graft intervention

38 complaints (0.17%) were related to broken strain relief screws. No harm to the patient has been reported from the broken strain relief screws. Product damage was identified before or during implantation in 74 cases and after implantation in 18 cases.

The HVAD system is used as a bridge for heart transplants in patients at risk of death from end-stage left ventricular heart failure, for recovery of heart tissue, or as target therapy in patients where new transplants are not planned.

The recall affects 4924 devices distributed between March 1, 2018 and April 1, 2020. Affected models are the HVAD 1125 Pump Outlet Graft, HVAD 1103 Pump Implant Kit, and Implant Accessory Kit HVAD 1153.

The safety alert provides instructions on component assembly and fixation and advises clinicians to continue practicing standard perioperative and immediately postoperative patient management to detect the problem.

