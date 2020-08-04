Claudine De Niro involved in the notorious Chainsmokers Hamptons show

The De Niros don't seem to be on the same page when it comes to COVID caution.

While Robert De Niro made public service announcements asking New Yorkers to wear masks, Page Six learned that his former daughter-in-law Claudine De Niro helped direct the now famous Chainsmokers concert in Southampton, which Governor Andrew Cuomo called an "outrageous "violation of social distancing".

The event was organized by two companies, one of which is called In the Know Experiences, a firm that Claudine has worked closely with for years. We're told that Claudine sold tickets to the expensive party and helped spread the word about it in the past few weeks, and her boyfriend Cuba Gooding Jr. was one of the celebrities who attended the July 25 fundraising show.

But when the party turned into a debacle after a video appeared showing a crowd gathering outside the stage, sparking Cuomo's ire, Claudine seemed less interested in associating with her.

Claudine told us she was just "a guest," and a company representative told us that she is just "an independent contractor" for In the Know.