Are you ready to try contact lenses? Have you been wearing them for a while now and want to see if you can find a better price? There are numerous benefits associated with wearing these lenses. The following serve as some advantages to be aware of as you decide if you want to try contacts for the first time or wish to continue wearing them, even though they come with a higher price tag than glasses.

Comfortable and Convenient

People often assume contacts will be uncomfortable because they sit directly on the eye. However, manufacturers make these corrective lenses with comfort in mind. They use breathable materials that ensure the highest level of moisture. Although there is an adjustment period when person wears contact lenses for the first time, once they become accustomed to the lenses, they’ll love them and want to wear them every day. The individual actually forgets they have the contacts in.

Glasses aren't very comfortable. They rest on the bridge of the nose with earpieces that sit behind the ears. These two areas often become irritated when a person wears their glasses for an extended period. In addition, a person may need a strap to keep the glasses on when they are engaging in certain physical activities. This strap increases the discomfort the person experiences. Contacts eliminate these concerns and don't cost as much as many people imagine.

Clear Vision

Men and women find contact lenses today correct a variety of vision problems. A person who is nearsighted suffers from myopia, which means they struggle with blurred vision when they try to see something far away. Hyperopia, more commonly known as farsightedness, leads to blurred vision when a person looks at something close up. Many individuals today struggle with astigmatism, which means they can’t see clearly close up or far away, and older adults must know of presbyopia. This blurred vision close-up becomes more apparent as a person ages. Contact lenses address these common vision issues and many others. Speak with the optometrist to determine whether corrective lenses are right for you.

In addition, contacts won’t scratch as glasses do. Anyone who has worn glasses knows how irritating a scratch can be, particularly when it is right in the center of the lens. It interferes with their vision at times, and replacing the lens comes with a cost. Contacts don’t scratch like glasses do, so a person won’t spend as much on replacement lenses.

Improved Peripheral Vision

Individuals who wear glasses know how hard it is to see something to the side of them. They often need to turn their head to get a clear view, as the lenses of their glasses don’t extend to the side. With contact lenses, this problem disappears. A person has clear vision on all sides because the lenses move with the eyes. Image distortions and glare reflections become less of a concern as well.

One thing many people don’t think about is what they are missing in the line of the glasses frame. When a person looks to one side, the frame blocks part of their vision, and they may miss important details. With contact lenses, the person gets the full picture every time.

Less Breakage

Glasses break. It doesn’t take much to find the frames have snapped. A person might think they remain safe if they don’t engage in sports regularly and they have a sedentary job. However, simply tripping on the way to the bathroom can lead to the glasses flying off the face and breaking. This becomes expensive if it happens more than once. A person can avoid these issues by switching to contact lenses.

Contact lenses occasionally rip or tear, but that is much less likely to happen than a lens breaking in your glasses. Furthermore, the contacts won’t get scratches as glasses’ lenses do. As a result, your vision remains much clearer.

Easier to Play Sports

People who play sports often struggle to see. They have limited peripheral vision, which means they could miss a ball or get tackled because they didn’t see the player from the other team. Additionally, a person’s glasses may fog up, interfering with their vision. In fact, manufacturers now make contact lens that block UV rays to an extent. This becomes of great help on a sunny day when the game is outdoors.

Furthermore, it becomes easier to wear properly fitted gear. When a person wears glasses, they may find they need to go up a size in their helmet or other gear to accommodate the glasses. Contact lenses eliminate this concern and ensure they can choose gear that fits perfectly every time.

Weather Is Never an Issue

Anyone who wears glasses knows how aggravating it is when their glasses get wet in the rain. This makes it difficult to see, and they may end up walking into a puddle or bumping into another person. Because contacts sit directly on the eye, rain and snow won’t get on them. The eyelashes keep the moisture out. They can walk unencumbered with the help of these corrective devices.

Show Your Style

Eyeglasses come in countless sizes, shapes, styles, and colors today. A person finds they can wear a different pair every day to coordinate with their outfit of that day and look amazing when doing so. The variety offered ensures every person finds a pair they love and want to wear every day. However, contact lenses also come with many advantages.

Did you know you can change your eye color with the help of contact lenses? They come in a wide range of shades, and a person can even pick up a pair of one-time use contacts for Halloween or another special occasion. A person can even have purple eyes if they want. This is a great way to change your look in an instant.

When purchasing contact lenses for any purpose, look for discounts. Saving money is always a smart move. When you can save on something you must have, you'll find the purchase isn't as difficult. Check out the selection of contacts offered today, as one style is sure to be right for your needs.