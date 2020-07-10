Clemency is expected for Roger Stone when the prison clock runs out

The clock for Stone is ticking. The Justice Department said this week it supports Stone going to jail on Tuesday, and admitted that the courts will not grant him a stay. The Justice Department, which has been criticized for being easy on Stone, said the July 14 report date set by its trial judge is "a reasonable exercise of that court's discretion based on the totality of the circumstances. factual and legal. "

Stone's criminal case has sparked intense political backlash from the start and a pardon could trigger another round of Trump attacks on the Russia investigation, as well as criticism that Stone benefited after he was found guilty because he is a friend of the President. .

On Friday morning in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, a Stone associate who visited him confirmed that Stone was home and said, "It has to be."

"We have not received any confirmation," if Stone is forgiven, said the man who identified himself as Enrique Alejandro and said he works with Stone. "He is praying."

Trump has faced immense pressure from some of his political allies to forgive Stone after he was sentenced to more than three years in prison, in part for lying to Congress about his effort to establish a secondary channel between the Trump campaign. and WikiLeaks during the 2016 elections. Stone was also convicted of witness tampering and obstruction related to the Congressional investigation into Russian meddling.

After requesting a 60-day delay in his reporting date citing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a federal judge delayed Stone's sentence by two weeks last month, according to court documents, ordering him to spend that time at his home. essentially quarantined. He is scheduled to appear in prison on Tuesday, unless an emergency request he made this week to an appeals court asking for another delay is granted.

Several of Trump's advisers have expressed concern in recent months about the possible political repercussions of him removing his former adviser. But Stone's allies have lobbied Trump for months to release him, telling him that Stone faced devastating legal fees.

Not all lobbying was done behind closed doors. Some of Stone's closest confidants, including her daughter and friend Michael Caputo, who now works in the administration, have pleaded for forgiveness on Fox News about the Tucker Carlson show, which Trump views religiously.

Stone himself has circulated a petition on his website asking that Trump grant him a full pardon. "It is time to prevent Deep State from working against our president," he says. "He was with you against the hate directed at your campaign, and now he needs your help."

At times, Trump seems reluctant to forgive Stone, furious and speaking ill of him to others. But the president sees his former confidant through the lens of himself, several people close to him say, viewing an attack on Stone as an attack on him.

Stone's conviction also came as part of the Mueller investigation, which Trump hates, and Justice Department prosecutors explained in court that Stone had lied to protect Trump. Trump's knowledge of Stone's efforts to leak Democratic documents in 2016 was a major question in the Mueller investigation, which Democrats on Capitol Hill still want to investigate.

Trump and Stone have been friends, and sometimes friends, for four decades. And although sources close to Stone expect the president to intervene, they have received no news that a pardon is imminent.

Stone, 67, was charged in January 2019 when armed FBI agents arrested him at his Florida home. He had covered up records that would have revealed he tried to reach WikiLeaks in 2016 to help Trump, lied about the effort when he testified before a Republican-led Congressional committee, and then threatened another Congressional witness, according to the charges brought by the special counsel Robert Mueller and the DC United States Attorney's Office.

Trump and Stone have tried to issue their prosecution and conviction as a politically motivated witch hunt. But prosecutors argued before a jury that Stone threatened a witness and lied in part to protect the president. The jury agreed, finding Stone guilty of the seven charges he faced.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the DC District Court sentenced him to 40 months in prison in February.

A gag order that was on his case and kept him essentially silent was lifted shortly thereafter, and in recent weeks, Stone has protested prosecutors, the judge, and the media in persistent attempts to appeal to Trump. He has publicly asked for a pardon, alleging that he was treated unfairly by the justice system and that the coronavirus is a death sentence if released to prison.

In late June, when he was scheduled to appear in prison, Jackson ordered Stone to remain in the home for two weeks before July 14, effectively placing him in quarantine. According to data from the Bureau of Prisons on Friday morning, the prison he will enter Georgia has had 20 prisoners who tested positive for the virus.

Stone's last request in court this week was to the DC Circuit. Stone asked the appeals court to delay his prison date from July 14 to early September. The court could rule as early as Friday afternoon.

But even Stone has been bearish that the appeals court would allow another delay. On Instagram, he wrote that his latest request for delay is an "Ave Maria appeal" that the appeals court "may or may not grant."

"I want the President to know that I have exhausted all my legal remedies and that only an act of clemency will provide justice in my case and save my life!" Stone wrote Monday night.

40 years of friendship

The friendship between Trump and Stone dates back approximately 40 years, albeit with some rocky periods along the way. They were first introduced in the 1970s through a man they both admired: Roy Cohn, the lawyer who served as a lawyer for Senator Joseph McCarthy during his investigation into communism and who later in life was disabled by conduct. unethical.

"Roy thought Roger was a very tough guy. Roy knew some very tough guys, I will say. But Roy always felt that Roger was not only tough, but also an intelligent and very political guy," Trump said in the Netflix documentary. 2017. "Bring me Roger Stone."

In the years that followed, Stone befriended the Trump family, attended two of Trump's three weddings, went to funerals for Trump's parents, and spent years agitating for his friend to run for president, Stone said in interviews. .

"He was like a rider looking for a horse. You can't win the race if you don't have a horse. And in my opinion, he is a fundamental piece of political horse meat," Stone said in the Netflix documentary on One of His efforts in the late 1980s to convince Trump to run for president.

In the same documentary, Trump confirmed that Stone had pressured him over and over to make an offer for the Oval Office.

"Roger always wanted me to run for president. And over the years, every time a presidential career came up, he always wanted me to run," Trump said. "And it just had no interest at the time. And the country was not in trouble as it is today."

There were periods when the two men barely spoke. In a 2008 interview in The New Yorker, Trump said: "Roger is a very cold loser … He always tries to take credit for things he never did."

But they always reconciled.

The 2016 campaign turned out to be Trump's big moment. And Stone was by his side, at least at first.

Trump announced his presidential candidacy in June 2015, with Stone as the senior adviser. Only two months later, Stone was out. Trump said he fired Stone. Stone said he resigned.

Stone was still a strong supporter of the Trump campaign anyway. He made television appearances cheering for Trump, called then-candidate Trump for advice and made recommendations when he believed the campaign was in crisis.

Ahead of the Republican convention, some of Trump's allies fear he may lose the Republican nomination in a delegate fight. Stone and other Trump allies convinced Trump to bring Paul Manafort to the campaign to administer the convention.

While Trump earned the nomination, Manafort ended up being convicted of financial and foreign lobbying crimes as a result of Mueller's investigation and is currently serving his prison sentence.

Around the same time, the Trump campaign was eager to know what WikiLeaks had come up with. At Stone's trial, former Trump deputy campaign manager Rick Gates testified that he was with Trump when Trump received a call from Stone about the planned launch of hacked Democratic emails.

"After Mr. Trump hung up on Mr. Stone, what did Mr. Trump say?" the prosecutor asked Gates.

"He indicated that more information would come," Gates replied.

In the following months, Stone publicly bragged about being in contact with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, and seemed to predict that new document dumps would come.

The Mueller report also raised the possibility that Trump has lied to investigators in sworn responses about his communications with Stone regarding WikiLeaks.

Stone has long embraced unrestricted politics and sports a tattoo of former President Richard Nixon on his back, as a tribute to his idol. Throughout his career, Stone built a reputation for being a dirty cheat and did little to try to dilute the image.

"Roger has a very tough reputation. They talk about dirty cheater and many other things," Trump said in the Stone documentary. "But I've known him for a long time and he's actually a quality guy."