Clemson's Dabo Swinney faces criticism for 'Football Matters' jersey

Clemson's football coach Dabo Swinney was getting nervous after an image appeared on social media that appears to show him wearing a "Football Matters" jersey amid protests across the United States against racial injustice and brutality Police.

The tweet in question said: “Today I first met Dabo in the Reserve and although I went to Oklahoma to study, he is really a great guy and personable as he can be. Thanks for the photo coach !!! "

It is unclear when the photo was taken and the Twitter account linked to the photo was deleted. However, other users took a screenshot of the tweet and saved the image.

Swinney was accused of mocking the Black Lives Matter movement. But the New York Post noted that the phrase "Football Matters" is a catchphrase used by the National Football Foundation, a nonprofit group that aims to use football to "develop scholarship, citizenship, and athletic performance in young boys".

The Spun also noted that Swinney had used the phrase before.

"Soccer matters," he said during a 2017 speech at the South Carolina State House. "It matters. I tell people all the time when I go to speak. Soccer matters. It is one of the last great positive influences in the lives of young people. They don't understand it in their music, their social networks. They don't understand it in many other areas, but in the game of soccer, it's still hard work. "

Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence was among Swinney's defenders.

"Coach Swinney's shirt is by no means making fun of the Black Lives Matter movement," he said in a tweet. "He has been wearing the shirt for months at meetings."

Swinney commented last week on the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died in police custody on May 25 after an officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes at a time caught on video from a phone. mobile.

"Sometimes it is better to listen than to speak. It is not about trying to speak first or something. I have spent the last week listening," he said.

"What I know when approaching everything from a faith perspective is that where there are people, there will be hatred, there will be racism, greed, jealousy and crime, etc. because we live in a sinful fallen world." We've had a lot of bad news. "