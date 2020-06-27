Clemson's football sees 14 new cases of coronavirus; team total now 37

The number of coronavirus cases at Clemson University in South Carolina continues to rise, as the school announced 14 new cases on Friday.

The school said the new cases are all soccer players, bringing the team total to 37 since the student-athletes returned to campus on June 8. So far, 430 tests have been administered, resulting in 47 positive cases, three of which were staff members.

Other affected teams reportedly include men's basketball, volleyball, men's soccer, and women's soccer.

More than half of those infected have already gone through a 10-day isolation period, while anyone who has been in close contact with the infected has been advised to quarantine for two weeks, the school said.

Dr. Joan Duwve, director of public health for the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), said South Carolina is now a hot spot in the United States. On Friday, DHEC announced the second highest number of virus cases since the outbreak began, with 1,273 cases.

The increase in cases among college athletes has raised serious concerns about whether fall sports can start on time safely.

Morehouse College, an NCAA Division II school, announced Friday that it canceled its college football season along with the rest of the fall athletics program amid fears about the coronavirus.

