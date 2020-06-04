the Cleveland Browns They were founded in 1944 as a franchise at the rival All-American Football Conference where they dominated, winning each championship in the league's four-year existence beginning in 1946.

Head coach Paul Brown's success with the team led to the Browns' admission to the most established NFL in 1950, where they continued to be a competitive force. The Browns would continue to win the NFL Eastern Conference championship for six consecutive years from 1950 to 1955, three seasons that resulted in NFL titles in 1950, 1954, and 1955.

The Browns' success began to decline in the mid-1970s. They reached three AFC championship games in the late 1980s, but lost each time. After three years without playing after a legal battle with then-owner Art Modell and the completion of a new stadium, the Browns began a new legacy in 1999 where, unfortunately, they only made one appearance in the playoffs in 2002.

But who would be a Mount Rushmore of Browns player? Take a look at the list below.

Jim Brown

Jim Brown is arguably the best player in Browns history and is regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time.

Syracuse's unanimous All-American was drafted as No. 6 overall by the Browns in 1957. In his nine seasons with Cleveland, he ran for 12,312 yards and 106 touchdowns and still holds the NFL record for average yards per game at 104.3. .

The nine-time Pro Bowler and the eight-time All-Pro first team won an NFL championship title with the Browns in 1964 and were elected to the Hall of Fame in 1971.

OTTO GRAHAM

Quarterback Otto Graham comes in second, having led the Browns through their most successful era to date.

The Browns dominated the AAFC with Graham leading the team to four championships with an impressive record of 52-4-3. He continued like this in his time in the NFL and has a personal record of 23,584 passing yards and 174 touchdowns.

Graham, a five-time Pro Bowler and a four-time All-Pro first team, was named a three-time NFL Most Valuable Player and has three NFL championships between 1950 and 1955. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1965 and his No. 14 Jersey has been removed.

OZZIE NEWSOME

Ozzie Newsome redefined the role of a tight end and to date is considered one of the best in league history.

Newsome was written in 1978 at a time when the Browns were looking for a much-needed change. In his 13 seasons with the Browns, he had 7,980 yards and 47 touchdowns.

Newsome was named All-Pro All-Pro twice and was a Bowler Pro three times. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1999.

LOU GROZA

Lou "the Toe" Groza is the best kicker in Browns history and is among the best in league history.

In his astonishing 21 seasons with the Browns, Groza certainly contributed to the most successful period in the franchise. He made 264 field goals and 810 extra points as a kicker and 1,608 career points.

Groza, a nine-time Pro Bowler and a four-time All-Pro first team, helped the Browns win four NFL championships before retiring in 1967. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1974.