Cleveland coronavirus spike occurs after May protest

An increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Cleveland came immediately after the Black Lives Matter protest in downtown May 30, said Director of Public Health Merle Gordon.

She told a City Council committee on Monday that the influx of new cases part of the increase occurred between June 3 and 4, also around the same time that Cleveland lifted travel restrictions during the day.

Gordon did not directly link the cases to the BLM-organized protest, which city officials estimate involved 3,000 to 4,000 people, according to Cleveland.com, but said the positive cases increase as people gather in crowds. and they do not adhere to the recommended measures of social distancing. .

A new study by the National Bureau of Economic Research also found that protests across the country by activist groups have not led to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The researchers found that social distancing behaviors across the country increased after the protests.

Ohio reported 737 new cases on Monday, taking the seven-day average to its highest since mid-April and the total number of cases statewide to 51,046 cases with 2,818 deaths.