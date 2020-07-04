Cleveland Indians join Washington Redskins to consider name change

The Cleveland Indians are considering a name change.

The club, with the NFL's Washington Redskins launching an internal review of their team's nickname this week, released a statement on Friday night expressing its willingness to have internal discussions on the "best way forward regarding the name of our equipment".

"We are committed to having a positive impact on our community and accept our responsibility to promote social justice and equality" The team said in the statement. “Our organization fully recognizes that the name of our team is among the most visible ways in which we connect with the community.

“We have had continuous organizational discussions on these issues. The recent unrest in our community and in our country has only underlined the need for us to continue to improve as an organization on issues of social justice.

“With that in mind, we are committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path to follow regarding our team name.

“While the focus of the baseball world shifts to the excitement of an unprecedented 2020 season, we recognize our unique place in the community and are committed to listening, learning, and acting in the way that can best unite and inspire our city and everyone. those who support our team. "

According to The Athletic, Cleveland plans to consult with the Native American community, fans, players, alumni, and staff before making a decision. Consideration of a new name comes at a time when the country is calling for social change and taking a second look at the story after George Floyd's death in May.

The Cleveland baseball team, formerly the Bluebirds, Broncos, and Naps, became Indians in 1915. In recent years, the franchise has made efforts to change, starting with getting rid of its Chief Wahoo logo in 2019 and using block C in place.