Cleveland Indians manager says it's time to change team name

"I was thinking about it and I was thinking about it before I released that statement," Francona said. "I know that in the past when I was asked if it was our name or Chief Wahoo, I think he would generally respond and say I know we never tried to be disrespectful. And I still feel that way.

"But I don't think it is a good enough answer today. I think it is time to move forward. It is a very difficult issue. It is also a delicate one," he said.

Sports teams with Native American-based names, including the MLB Cleveland Indians and the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Redskins and the NFL Kansas City Chiefs, face pressure to reexamine their names as Americans deal more directly with issues of racism.

Cleveland previously removed its "Chief Wahoo" logo, a racist cartoon of a Native American character, from its uniforms after the 2018 season. On Friday, the team said it was looking for its team name en route.
Cleveland Indians for & # 39; determine the best way forward & # 39; regarding the team name

"We are committed to making a positive impact in our community and taking our responsibility to promote social justice and equality," the franchise said on Friday. "Our organization fully recognizes the name of our team that is among the most visible ways we connect with the community.

"We have had ongoing organizational discussions on these issues. The recent social unrest in our community and in our country has only underscored the need for us to continue to improve as an organization on social justice issues.

"With that in mind, we are committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path to follow regarding our team name."

The name "Indians" began in 1915 when it was chosen by the team and a group of baseball newspaper writers. Although its exact origin story is unclear, the name was based in part on the contemporary success of the Boston Braves, who won the 1914 World Series, as well as Louis Sockalexis, a former Native American baseball star in Cleveland. who died in 1913, according to Cleveland magazine.

CNN's Jill Martin contributed to this report.

