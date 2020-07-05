Cleveland Indians manager says it's time to change team name

"I was thinking about it and I was thinking about it before I released that statement," Francona said. "I know that in the past when I was asked if it was our name or Chief Wahoo, I think he would generally respond and say I know we never tried to be disrespectful. And I still feel that way.

"But I don't think it is a good enough answer today. I think it is time to move forward. It is a very difficult issue. It is also a delicate one," he said.

Sports teams with Native American-based names, including the MLB Cleveland Indians and the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Redskins and the NFL Kansas City Chiefs, face pressure to reexamine their names as Americans deal more directly with issues of racism.

Cleveland previously removed its "Chief Wahoo" logo, a racist cartoon of a Native American character, from its uniforms after the 2018 season. On Friday, the team said it was looking for its team name en route.