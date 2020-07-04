Cleveland Indians of MLB say they're open to possible name change

The Cleveland MLB team has not always been called to the Indians, and the team indicated Friday that it may soon be willing to change its name again.

The Indians, formerly known as Forest Citys, Spiders, Bluebirds, Bronchos and Naps before adopting their current name in 1915, said they had been paying attention to changing times and that they could change along with them.

"We have had ongoing organizational discussions on these issues," said the Indians. "The recent social unrest in our community and our country has only underlined the need for us to continue to improve as an organization on issues of social justice."

The statement came approximately two years after the Indians removed the cartoon logo "Chief Wahoo" from their uniforms, and how the Black Lives Matter movement recently helped pressure the NFL's Washington Redskins to change their name. .

The Cleveland Indians "C" logo, which replaced the cartoonist "Chief Wahoo" two years ago, is seen at the gates of Progressive Field in Cleveland on March 26, 2020.

Redskins owner Dan Snyder has long resisted calls to change the name the football team has used since the 1930s, but recent criticism from corporate sponsors like FedEx, which paid the Redskins $ 205 million for naming the rights to FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Snyder promised this week to do a "thorough review" on the matter.

The Redskins also face the likelihood that Washington, D.C. officials will demand a name change if the team tries to obtain a new stadium within city limits, after playing in the suburbs since 1997.

Meanwhile, the Indians said they are committed to "engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path to follow regarding our team name."

Earlier, Indian owner Paul Dolan said he and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred preferred to keep the Indians' name, Cleveland.com reported.

“While the focus of the baseball world shifts to the excitement of an unprecedented 2020 season, we recognize our unique place in the community and are committed to listening, learning, and acting in the way that can best unite and inspire our city and everyone. those who support our team, "said the club.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.