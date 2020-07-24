Cleveland Indians to speak to Native American leaders about team name, owner says





"We will engage Native American leaders to better understand their perspectives," team owner Paul Dolan said in a statement.

Dolan said he had met with the players and team manager Terry Francona, who also want to help the team work through the process.

"Our players care about the organization and feel strongly about social justice and racial equality," said Dolan. "I support your interest in using your platform to unite our city and our nation through your actions."

Dolan said he would also meet with local leaders and listen to the opinions of fans, partners and employees.