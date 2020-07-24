Cleveland Indians to speak to Native American leaders about team name, owner says

"We will engage Native American leaders to better understand their perspectives," team owner Paul Dolan said in a statement.

Dolan said he had met with the players and team manager Terry Francona, who also want to help the team work through the process.

"Our players care about the organization and feel strongly about social justice and racial equality," said Dolan. "I support your interest in using your platform to unite our city and our nation through your actions."

Dolan said he would also meet with local leaders and listen to the opinions of fans, partners and employees.

"We feel a real sense of urgency to discuss these perspectives with key stakeholders, while taking the time to ensure that those conversations are inclusive and meaningful," he added.

Sports teams with Native American-based names, including the Cleveland Indians and the Atlanta Braves of the MLB, face pressure to reexamine their names as more Americans directly tackle racism.

The National Football League's Washington franchise, formerly known as the Washington Redskins, announced Thursday that it will be called "Washington Football Team" until a new name is selected.
The Atlanta Braves said earlier this month that the name of the franchise team will not change, but the team will study using the Tomahawk Chop, an arm movement performed by fans to cheer on the team.

Cleveland previously removed its "Chief Wahoo" logo, a racist cartoon of a Native American character, from the team's uniforms after the 2018 season.

Earlier this month, the team told CNN that it is "committed to making a positive impact in our community and accepting our responsibility to promote social justice and equality."

The Cleveland Indians said in a statement Thursday that the players feel strongly about social justice and racial equality.

Following the release of that statement, Francona said he believed it was time to rename the team.

"I know that in the past when I was asked if it was our name or Chief Wahoo, I think I would generally respond and say I know we never try to be disrespectful. And I still feel that way." But I don't think it's a good enough answer. today. I think it is time to move on. It is a very difficult subject. It is also delicate, "he said.

"Even at my age, you don't want to be too old to learn or realize that, maybe I've ignored a few things, and I'm ashamed of that, and trying to be better."

