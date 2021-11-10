Clifford the Big Red Dog is a film. It’s for families and it was made by Walt Becker. It’s based on a book series by Norman Bridwell and has actors like Jack Whitehall, Darby Camp, Tony Hale, Sienna Guillory, and Russell Wong. John Cleese is in it too!

A film was unannounced on August 26, 2021. It was shown during the 2021 CinemaCon event in Los Angeles. The film is scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2021. The movie was going to be released in the United States on September 17. The release date has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie has now been pulled from the festival and Paramount’s schedule due to the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant. On November 10, 2021, the film will be shown both in theaters and on a digital service called Paramount+. Critics had mixed reviews.

Clifford the Big Red Dog is coming to the big screen. It will be made into a movie with computer-generated images.

The upcoming Clifford the Big Red Dog live-action movie is directed by Walt Becker, who also directed the 2009 ensemble comedy film Old Dogs.

This is the second movie of Norman Bridwell’s book series. The first one was an animated movie that was released in 2004.

Jay Scherick, David Ronn, and Blaise Hemingway wrote the script for a live-action movie. Jordan Kerner and IoleLucchese are the producers.

What is the release date of Clifford the Big Red Dog?

Clifford the Big Red Dog will be released at theaters and on streaming service on November 10, 2021, in the United States. The movie will be shown at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. Then, it will come out in theaters on September 17. The movie premiere was canceled because the film was removed from the release schedule. It’s because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie was originally scheduled to be released in November 2020 but it has been delayed until November 2021. Before that, Universal Pictures was going to do the film on April 8, 2016. Then they changed it to December 31, 2016. And then there was a surprise screening of it at the CinemaCon event in Los Angeles on August 26, 2021.

What is the plot of Clifford the Big Red Dog?

Clifford the Big Red Dog follows Emily and her big red dog as they go on an adventure. Emily is a middle schooler and is having trouble fitting in with friends and at home. Clifford helps her by teaching about love. One day, Emily met a puppy. It came from an animal rescue. The puppy was small and red like the others, but it was the runt of the litter. Emily loved him right away.

One night, before Emily went to bed, she wished for Clifford to grow big and strong so no one could hurt them. The next morning when Emily woke up, she saw that Clifford had grown enormously! Clifford is really big. Clifford’s size attracted the attention of a company that wanted to change animals. Emily and her Uncle Casey had to try and save Clifford from the company. They are running in New York City. And then their lives change for the better.

Who will be starring in Clifford the Big Red Dog?

David Alan Grier, who is a voice actor, plays Clifford the dog in Emily’s life. Darby Camp plays Emily Elizabeth Howard, a girl who has to protect Clifford from the people she dislikes because she loves him so much. She is with Jack Whitehall, who plays Emily’s Uncle Casey who doesn’t know.

Bear Allen-Blaine plays Mrs. Jarvis, the lawyer who helps Emily save Clifford from a genetics company. Izaac Wang plays Owen Yu, a boy in the next-door apartment. Russell Wong stars as Mr. Yu, Owen’s dad. John Cleese plays Mr. Bridwell, the magical animal rescuer who gives Clifford to Emily. Sienna Guillory plays Emily’s mother, Maggie Howard, who is on a business trip.