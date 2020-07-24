Clint Eastwood sues CBD companies for using his name and image

Clint Eastwood is taking legal action against several CBD companies that he says have falsely used his name and image to promote his product.

Two lawsuits were filed Wednesday in Los Angeles, alleging that the companies have promoted fake news articles claiming that the Hollywood legend is leaving the entertainment world to pursue a career in CBD.

Eastwood, 90, does not participate in the manufacture or sale of CBD, according to the lawsuit.

CBD is a chemical that comes from marijuana that is used for various physical ailments, including pain and anxiety, and is often used in diets or ointments. The chemical does not provide the high THC does.

Twenty small businesses have been named as defendants in the lawsuit, which seeks damages in the millions. The companies are based in several states, including Arizona, California, Delaware, and Florida.

Among the defendants is Sera Labs, who issued a statement saying that "they worked for a limited time with an editor and gave them specific ads that they could use, that they followed our strict guidelines and closed the ads immediately after learning that they were using Eastwood's name and likeness. "

The company said they have severed ties with the publisher, and have encouraged their peers to do the same, as their guidelines prohibit making false claims.

Patriot Supreme and Norok Innovation Inc., both accused, did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.

The lawsuit claims headlines like "Big Pharma In Outrage Over Clint Eastwood & # 39; s CBD … He Strikes Back With This!" They have been disseminated via email and social media to promote CBD products.

Another headline claims Eastwood shared a "shocking secret," which is accompanied by a story containing links to buy what are said to be the director's products.

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that the same article includes fake quotes from Eastwood, alleging he left the movie business, as well as fake celebrity testimonials from the products.

A lawsuit also claims that companies are using hidden labels and similar tactics that link the star "Gran Torino" to their products when searching online.

Associated Press contributed to this report.