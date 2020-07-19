Clint Frazier has had help developing a new Yankees personality.

Brett Gardner is the oldest Yankee, so he has been very natural in advising younger players seeking advice on being part of the most famous baseball team in history.

Cleverly, Clint Frazier has trusted Gardner.

"He and I have had some conversations, not necessarily just recently, but over the years and it's still the same thing I would really say to any other young man," Gardner said Sunday in a Zoom call before the Yankees hosted the Mets at Yankee Stadium in the second of two exhibition games. “Take advantage of the opportunities that come your way and be sure to get the job done to make sure it's done. I think he has done a very good job of it. He has a world of talent and I've seen him move forward not only on the field but also off the field, and in the way he approaches the game on a daily basis. It's been fun watching him improve in those areas. "

Since the start of spring training in February, it was easy to see a change at Frazier at the clubhouse. In previous years, Frazier drew attention to himself. This year it was mixed. On the field he changed his stance at the plate and showed an improvement in defense, which was not good in the big leagues last year.

If the season opened on March 26, Frazier was the favorite to be the starting left fielder against the Orioles because Gardner was needed at center to replace Aaron Hicks (Tommy John surgery) and Mike Tauchman to replace Aaron Judge ( fractured rib). ) on the right.

Now Hicks and Judge are healthy, and Aaron Boone prefers to use Giancarlo Stanton, who would not have been ready on March 26 due to a calf injury sustained during field exercises in February, such as DH after playing in 18 games last year. . That means Gardner will be on the left.

According to Gardner, Frazier has sought advice from not only him, but has turned to the other older bosses at the club's headquarters.

"I think he has done a good job talking to some veteran players and making adjustments to his game and making adjustments to his routine, the way he behaves," Gardner said of Frazier, 25, the key part. from Andrew Miller's trade with the Indians in 2016 and the fifth player taken in the 2013 draft. “He's been working very, very hard. Just very focused and continues to do extra defense work to try to shore up that. Obviously you saw what he's capable of with the bat (Saturday night) against the Mets. "

Frazier sent a pitch from Rick Porcello to the second floor of Citi Field's left field seats.

Despite the lower profile, defensive work, and a bat the Yankees believe to be legitimate, there may not be a place for Frazier on the 30-player roster that will be up for grabs for the first two weeks of the season and then will reduce by two. Or it could be the fifth outfielder and provide a right bat from the bench.

When asked about Tauchman and Frazier, Hicks praised each.

"They are two great players who can definitely help this team," said Hicks.

If healthy, Tauchman is a block for fourth in the outfield due to a solid bat and the ability to play right, center, and left. With Miguel Andujar working on the left and Tyler Wade playing in the outfield, Frazier could be sent off. The number of pitchers they take will also play a role.

"I'm happy that I don't have to deal with that decision," said Hicks.

Gardner, 37, next month said it was easy to be wise for Frazier because he remembers being young in a Yankees universe surrounded by older players.

"Johnny Damon helped me as a rookie, treating me the same way he probably remembered being treated like a young boy in Kansas City," Gardner recalled. “I was very lucky to have a room full of veterans. Johnny really stands out as that guy. "

Now it's Gardner's turn to give advice. And, based on intraframe games and exhibition games, it appears that Frazier is wisely taking the advice of Gardner and others.