Clint Frazier of the Yankees battling "a little plantar fasciitis"

Through two games within the Yankees' squad, Clint Frazier has failed to appear in the outfield due to a foot problem, although it was not serious enough to prevent him from being a DH.

"Clint has had a little plantar fasciitis, but he really hasn't stopped it." We've held him back at first to kick him out, "Aaron Boone said in a Zoom call after a spring training 2.0 workout Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

According to the manager, the foot problem did not stop Frazier on Wednesday when there was no in-school game.

"He was running today and doing all his work in the yard," Boone said. Base running and obviously hitting. I don't expect it to slow him down much. We're being easy on him here from the beginning. "

Before COVID-19 erased the first three months of the calendar, Frazier had a legitimate chance to be the Yankees' Opening Day left fielder, as Brett Gardner would replace Aaron Hicks in the center and Mike Tauchman would replace Aaron Judge. on the right. That would have given Frazier the job on the left.

Now, with Opening Day scheduled for July 23, Judge and Hicks are healthy, and Frazier will be in a fight to be among the 30-man roster that will last the first two weeks before narrowing down to 28 and finally 26.

In addition to Frazier's battle to form the team, the Yankees are very serious when looking at Miguel Andújar in left and right field.

Joe Girardi returns to Yankee Stadium later this month as manager of the Phillies for an exhibition game against the team he helped win three World Series from 1996-99 as a player and managed from 2008-17, winning the World Series in 2009.

"I think it will be weird because I'm not used to going to the other shelter or the other locker room. But it would be nice to go back. But it's going to be a little different. I have to make sure I don't go in the wrong door when I go down the stairs, and I think We come in a different way as the visiting team, so that should help. I will not lead, I will continue to make sure I go to the right place, "Girardi said Wednesday in a Zoom call from Philadelphia.

Girardi and former Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius will be at Yankee Stadium on July 20, and after the Yankees play two regular-season games in Philadelphia from July 27-28, the teams will meet from 29-30. July in the Bronx, which includes the Yankees' home. can opener.

When asked what his best memory of the opening day at the stadium was, Girardi included George Steinbrenner.

“It had to have been 2010, to be able to give the ring (World Series 2009) to Mr. Steinbrenner, that must be my best memory. There are many good memories because we won at '96, '98. … But there is something really special that I had the opportunity to give it to him before he passed away. It was special to me, "Girardi said of The Boss, who died in the middle of the 2010 season.

Masahiro Tanaka worked on and off Wednesday.

"He's still taking it slow right now, but he's doing it pretty well," Boone said of Tanaka, who suffered a concussion Saturday when he was hit in the head by a batted ball from Giancarlo Stanton's bat during a simulated game.

Right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga completed his admission test process and launched a bullpen session Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

"It should be ready to go and we tentatively have it going on Saturday, a couple of innings, but it looked good today," Boone said.

The Yankees placed DJ LeMahieu and Luis Cessa on the COVID-19 list and invited right-hander Adonis Rosa to spring training.

LeMahieu and Cessa are quarantined at home and need to approve the admission protocols for COVID-19 before entering the stadium. Movements do not have a rollback date because there are no minimum or maximum days that a player must spend on the COVID-19 IL.

Kyle Higashioka participated in the basic fielding principles on Wednesday, a day after the receiver was scratched as DH in an in-escalation game.

During Tuesday night's in-school game, there was confusion over whether a ball can be thrown around the diamond after an out under the new guidelines.

After consulting with medical personnel, Boone was told that players should not throw the ball.

"But I think there is a bit of a digression there as to whether a number of players handle the ball in the course of a play, that ball will typically be thrown out," Boone said. “The balls are thrown all the time anyway. Maybe that's a little bit more now. But I think it's just preventing many players from handling the ball on a certain play. But usually today, before COVID, once a ball is in play, it is thrown pretty quickly. "

The Yankees didn't have an in-school game Wednesday when they exercised, but they will play one both Thursday and Friday.

Stanton recently partnered with Lovate Health Sciences International under Six Star Pro Nutrition and helped donate 18,000 servings of protein to support first responders in New York, Miami, and the Boys and Girls Clubs in Los Angeles for their commitment to youth and their families as they face the health and economic impacts of COVID-19.