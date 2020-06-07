Clinton calls Trump "failure" in a blistering interview, asks how someone "with a beating heart and an active mind" supports him

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton criticized President Trump and his response to the death of George Floyd in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, saying that his handling of the situation has been "inadequate" and that the President has been "a failure in all the country". board."

In excerpts from the interview that was released Saturday, Clinton did not strike as far as the president or his supporters are concerned.

"It is a mystery why someone with a beating heart and an active mind still supports it," he said.

Clinton accused Trump of doing everything "all about him" instead of addressing problems head-on.

"If this is a terrible pandemic with an unprecedented virus, he tries to ignore it, he tries to keep his attention on himself," he said. Then, when it becomes impossible to do that, he tries to seize the moment and turn it into a daily rally, as he likes to do. And then, when it is impossible to ignore it, it tries to change the subject, it tries to withdraw from the spotlight in order to find another distraction and distraction for the political body and the press. ”

Clinton later said that immediately after Floyd's death after being pinned down by Minneapolis police, Trump appeared to respond well, but then dropped the ball.

"[W] When we have a terrible murder like we did in Minneapolis, he takes a few steps to, in the first hours after we all saw that horrible video, it looks like he's going to be empathetic, it looks like he's going to try to talk about this stripping the persistence of racism and inequalities of law enforcement and the justice system, "he said. "And then he spins again because he doesn't feel comfortable doing that."

The former senator and first lady referred to "belligerence, threat, and photographing," referring to Trump's controversial photo outside of a DC church after smoke cans and peppercorns were used to clean up. the area. At the time, Clinton had tweeted that it was "a horrible use of presidential power."

Excerpts from the interview were released a day after Clinton posted a blog post on Medium about Floyd's death and systemic racism.

"For many white people, the conversations about systemic racism and our own privilege are awkward," he wrote. "This is what I have learned over the years: That discomfort is a good thing. It is a necessary part of examining our own biases and actions, and our own role in perpetuating inequality."

Clinton's public statements have received harsh criticism on social media, with those who support Trump and Clinton's 2016 main opponent, Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Using the hashtag "#STFUHillary".