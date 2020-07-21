Clinton Offers New Theory For Roger Stone Commutation, Says Russia Will Come Back Again

Hillary Clinton said on MSNBC's "Reidout" on Monday night that President Trump had commuted former adviser Roger Stone's sentence "to basically silence Roger Stone so that Roger Stone would not tell more about what really happened and what Donald Trump really knew. "

"This is a continuation of the cover-up," Clinton said. It was not immediately clear what Clinton was implicating that Stone could have disclosed to prosecutors; Special counsel Robert Mueller and federal prosecutors never alleged that Stone had participated in a criminal conspiracy with any Russian actor.

Although Clinton did not provide evidence to support her theory, she assured viewers on the prime-time show that Russia had successfully cast votes for Trump in 2016, and will attempt to do so again.

"It is very clear that Russia was successful," Clinton said. "They think they were able to influence the minds and even the votes of the Americans, so why would they stop? They really want to continue their agenda of dividing us."

Republicans reacted with a mixture of exasperation and mockery.

"It is great to see Hillary Clinton talk about accepting the results of an election when she herself STILL has not accepted the results of the 2016 election when she lost @realDonaldTrump"Republican Party spokesman Steve Guest tweeted.

Clinton also hit Trump for allegedly failing to speak out on a report in The New York Times that he had done nothing about intelligence that Russia was placing rewards on the heads of US troops.

"As president of the United States, he still hasn't said anything about the rewards to the American troops," he said.

However, Trump and his administration have repeatedly rejected the Times reports, claiming that the intelligence was unverified.

"The Russian Bounty story is just another story made up by Fake News that is told only to harm me and the Republican Party," Trump tweeted earlier this month. "The secret source probably doesn't even exist, as does the story itself." Trump asked the Times to reveal his source, claiming that the story was "Just another HOAX!"

Separately, Reid also interviewed Joe Biden, who appeared to be referring to a "voter registration doctor" at one point in his interview. Republicans also quickly mocked that moment.