Clippers' Doc Rivers: "Maybe we should send our game plan to the White House"

After no NBA player in "the bubble" in Florida tested positive for the coronavirus, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers credited the league for its testing protocols, as well as its mandatory mask requirements. and symptom controls.

"Maybe we should send our game plan to the White House," Rivers said with a smile.

The league made the announcement Monday that no player tested positive for COVID-19.

"Of the 346 players evaluated for COVID-19 on the NBA campus since the test results were last announced on July 13, zero have returned confirmed positive tests," a statement said.

The statement added: "In the event that a player on the NBA campus returns a confirmed positive test in the future, he will be isolated until authorized to leave isolation under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association." .

The season restart on July 30 will take place at Walt Disney World.

Only 22 of the 30 teams in the league participate in the NBA restart.

The first exhibition games of the NBA restart from this week will go a little faster than usual.

The NBA is adjusting the rules for those initial matches, going with 10-minute quarters instead of the usual 12 minutes. The change is due to several reasons, including not wanting to tax players' bodies too much after spending more than four months without games, and because some teams still don't have their full rosters at Walt Disney World due to coronaviruses and other issues. .

Exhibits begin with a four-game whiteboard on Wednesday and continue through July 28. Each team will play three exhibitions, and the last two for each club will have the traditional 12-minute quarters. Plans require that all 33 exhibits be televised on some combination of local TV, national TV, NBA TV, or NBA League Pass.

The league is still working on some of the specifics for the early games, including whether teams should be given the option of wearing uniforms or practice gear. Most teams, as of Saturday, were still planning to wear their usual regular-season uniforms for all three exhibits: The new social justice message shirts will not debut until the start games begin on July 30.

