CLOCK: Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton of Payback 2017; House of Horrors Match | Newsdio

From the moment Orton was led to the House of Horrors, he was met with a series of terrifying images. When he dared to approach the house, Orton saw Wyatt in the window and proceeded to open the door. There, The Viper entered a house filled with truly indescribable evil. Amid the dark distractions that filled every corner and shadow of space, The Eater of Worlds appeared out of nowhere and unleashed a complete assault, dismantling both his opponent and the house. Every time Orton managed to gain an advantage, Wyatt disappeared, then used the interfering horrors of his establishment to regain the advantage.

The first part of this confrontation culminated in the kitchen of the House of Horrors, where both Superstars fought relentlessly before Wyatt escaped by dropping a refrigerator on his adversary. Upon leaving, The Eater of Worlds mystically changed the entire house from blue to red before leaving to finish the game at the SAP Center.

Back in the arena, a war-torn Bray Wyatt appeared, as speculation began to fly from an impending Orton confiscation. But, in the ring, The Viper was there to meet his enemy with a chair already in hand. Although Orton was clearly ready to use the No Holds Barred stipulation to its fullest extent, it wasn't long before he was suddenly attacked, first with a two-on-one round by Sunil and Samir Singh, and then by Jinder Mahal, who used stolen Orton's WWE Championship as a weapon. This attack allowed Wyatt to gain victory with Sister Abigail.

I can't help but think that this was the precursor to the amazing produced matches we saw at WrestleMania and Money in the Bank this year. And this one was just as good.

