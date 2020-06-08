Closure measures prevent around 60 million Covid-19 infections, study says

The study, published Monday in the scientific journal Nature, included a modeling technique typically used to estimate economic growth to measure the effect of closure policies in six countries: China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, France, and the United States. United.

Those estimates suggest that, without certain policies in place from the start of the pandemic in January to early April, there would be approximately:

Overall, the study suggests that Covid-19's emergency policies prevent more than 500 million coronavirus infections in the six countries.

The study period ended on April 6, but keeping closing orders in place after that time has likely led to further avoidance of coronavirus infections, although maintaining such measures has been difficult, the study's lead author, Solomon Hsiang , teacher and director. from the University of California, Berkeley's Global Policy Laboratory, said in a press release on Monday.

"The past few months have been extraordinarily difficult, but through our individual sacrifices, people everywhere have contributed to one of humanity's greatest collective achievements," Hsiang said in the press release.

"I don't think any human effort has saved so many lives in such a short time. There have been huge personal costs of staying home and canceling events, but the data shows that each day made a big difference," said Hsiang. said. "By using science and cooperating, we change the course of history."

The study, conducted by UC Berkeley researchers, included data in the six countries on daily infection rates, changes in coronavirus case definitions, and timing of 1,717 policy implementations, including travel restrictions, measures of social distancing and home stay locks. – from the first available dates of this year until April 6.

The researchers analyzed those data to estimate how the daily growth rate of infections could have changed over time within a specific location if different policy combinations were enacted on a large scale. The data showed that, excluding Iran, the growth rate of infections was around 38% per day on average before policies slowed the spread.

The researchers found that, in the six countries in total, closure interventions prevent or delay approximately 530 million total infections, which, based on testing procedures and how cases were defined, translates to approximately 62 million. of confirmed cases.

The researchers did not estimate how many deaths could have been prevented.

"Our analysis focuses on confirmed infections, but other outcomes, such as hospitalizations or deaths, are also of political interest. Future work on these outcomes may require additional modeling approaches because they are relatively more context and state dependent," the authors wrote. researchers in the study.

The study had some limitations, including that the available data on infections and country measures were limited, and the study can only suggest estimates of what might have happened.

"Our empirical results indicate that large-scale anti-contagion policies are slowing the COVID-19 pandemic," the researchers wrote in the study. "Because infection rates in the countries we studied would have initially followed rapid exponential growth if policies had not been implemented, our results suggest that these policies have provided great health benefits."

Although that study did not include an analysis of Covid-19 deaths, a separate study it also released Monday examined deaths across Europe.

In 11 European countries, the closure orders and school closings that were implemented in response to the coronavirus pandemic may have prevented around 3.1 million deaths as of early May, according to estimates from another model study.

The study, also published in the journal Nature, suggests that in those European countries, between 12 and 15 million people have been infected with the coronavirus until May 4, representing between 3.2% and 4% of the population. .

The study, from Imperial College London, involved calculating coronavirus infections from observed deaths, and that the death data was used to model changes in the course of Covid-19 from the start of the pandemic until May 4, when the locks started to lift.

The countries included in the data were: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

The study had some limitations, including the fact that deaths attributable to Covid-19 at the start of the pandemic may have been lost in the data, and there is variation in the reporting of deaths by country.

"Using a data-driven model of the number of deaths in 11 European countries, it is clear to us that non-pharmaceutical interventions, such as the closing and closing of schools, have saved nearly 3.1 million lives in these countries," Seth Flaxman, a senior professor in the Imperial College London Department of Mathematics who worked on the study, said in a press release Monday.

Flaxman added: "Our model suggests that the measures implemented in these countries in March 2020 were successful in controlling the epidemic by reducing the number of reproduction and significantly reducing the number of people who would have been infected by the virus."