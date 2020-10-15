Cloud Computing and its Benefits

Why Cloud Computing adoption is rapidly increasing now

According to Forbes, 83% of companies will be using cloud computing-based software to make their work faster and easier

Covid-19 has created a kind of urgency for cloud adoption among organizations. During the pandemic, companies have realized that for business continuity Cloud adoption is the only way forward. The traditional IT framework is slowly fading away and in no way aligned with modern business needs. It’s the age of digital transformation and there can’t be digital transformation without successful adoption of the cloud.

However, these companies have also realized that they need Cloud System Integrator(SI) partners like eCloudChain to help them achieve successful cloud adoption. There will be many challenges during their cloud adoption journey that needs to be overcome by an experienced and trusted Cloud MSP partner.

What are the key benefits of Cloud Computing

Cloud Computing has made significant changes in reducing the hardware and software costs and other resources as well.

Low Cost :

Cloud Computing eliminates the need for any capital investment for buying any hardware or software and sufficiently reduces the day to day IT maintenance cost. Besides this, there are a lot of indirect costs that are required to maintain the on-premises data-centers like power, cooling, cabling, physical space, racks, etc that are saved with the help of cloud computing.

Reliability :

By design, Cloud computing replicated the data and applications in multiple physical locations called availability zones. It provides high availability in case of any disaster at one physical location as the other one can be immediately switched over to provide the business continuity. Automated backups are taken regularly to avoid any loss of data.

Elasticity :

Cloud computing provides the elasticity features i.e automated provisioning of additional resources can easily be done when the demand is high and similarly when the demand goes down, the same resources can be de-provisioned. This eliminates lots of guess-work in deciding the required hardware capacity & size. Also, it helps to keep the cost in control as we only need to pay for the time the resources are provisioned and used.

Global Reach :

Cloud computing allows you to launch your products & services anywhere in a matter of minutes. No need to invest in additional hardware and set up the new data center at multiple physical locations. With Cloud computing, you can deploy your applications and software at multiple geographical regions and can be accessed instantly.

What types of Cloud Computing are there ?

SaaS (Software as a Service)

SaaS is the way of delivering any software solution over the internet on a subscription basis. SaaS provider is responsible for maintaining the software and underlying infrastructure. Software users use the internet browser to sign-in and connect to the subscribed software

IaaS(Infrastructure as a Service)

IaaS is the way to provide access to the IT resources i.e servers in a form of virtual machines(VMs). Access to hardware, storage space, and networking are provided over the internet on the demand of cloud computing users. These Infrastructure resources are provisioned and de-provisioned remotely based on user requirements.

PaaS(Platform as a Service)

Paas is the way of providing a software platform without the need of maintaining the underlying infrastructure mainly hardware or OS. PaaS is mainly popular for deployment and management of your applications for users to only focus on application feature development without any heavy lifting and shifting i.e hardware planning or procurement related activities

How is Cloud Computing different from Traditional IT ?

Business Automation :

IT business processes are designed to run in the traditional IT framework and it’s difficult to automate them. Cloud technology features like the latest serverless computing, microservices architecture allow organizations to automate complex IT and business processes

Agility :

Businesses are now moving towards a more agile way of working. Cloud computing provides them the required agility where the infrastructure can be treated as code and can be built or destroyed as per the business demand.

Team Productivity :

Cloud computing has made it possible to work from any time and at any time resulting in more productivity for the team as it provides the full visibility of their work.

IT Security :

Cloud computing also provides the highest level of IT security. 83% of IT leaders say they trust cloud security more than the on-premises data-centers.

High Availability :

Contrary to the on-premises scenario, On Cloud, the applications and databases are backed up automatically regularly to ensure high availability. There are many third-party tools and software available on the Cloud that can be used to ensure high availability which is not in the case of on-premises data-centers