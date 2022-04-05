With a rapid increase in the number of telecom companies deciding to avail of cloud-based services on the constant rise, it will be safe to say that in a few years if not already cloud computing will totally take over the telecom industry. The telecom industry has far more stringent performance and quality of service requirements than any other industry which is why telco clouds are specially designed with special requirements.

Some primary telco cloud use cases for telecom include faster detection and solution of network faults and faster and simpler services. All these advantages we will look into in greater detail as we proceed with the article.

Which Cloud service is best for telecom?

Cloud computing in general can be defined as the on-demand availability of all configurable computing services without any form of direct management by the user over the Internet, which acts here as the cloud. When industries use cloud computing they can boost the company’s payment model, make their business accessible to a greater demography, and have free will over the scaling of their resources.

One of the most important elements of cloud computing is the cloud services which are the third party hosted software, platforms, or infrastructure that are made available to the users on the internet and which facilitate a smoother flow of data between the front end and back end.

Cloud Computing services are distinguished based on the varying amounts of control they offer over the elements of their cloud network. Given below are 4 types of cloud computing services:

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

PaaS lets you control the apps and data from the apps that are running on the platform but the services( the hardware components and software applications) are provided by a third-party cloud service provider.

PaaS gives organizations the freedom to manage and deploy their applications. It is perfect for coders and developers as it allows them to develop, modify and share their codes over a shared cloud platform without having to build or understand the infrastructure behind it.

Software as a Service (SaaS)

SaaS allows you to access the software application and other cloud computing services from third party providers without having to think about the underlying infrastructure, hardware, software, and system updates.

Debugging, software updates, and network maintenance all these things are taken care of by the services provider and also team access to software installed on any one computer.

Infrastructure as a Service(IaaS)

IaaS is a cloud computing service that provides the user greater power over the hardware, software, and overall aspects of the cloud computing network. The cloud service still sets up the basic infrastructure which includes data storage, network, and servers.

It is the perfect cloud service for businesses as it mostly allows customization and allows the user to work with large scale models, the components and services can be accessed over the Internet.

What are the 5 main types of cloud computing services?

Cloud computing services can be different based on the setup that best suits the company’s needs here is a list of 5 main cloud computing services

Private clouds

Private clouds are mostly worked on by one company or individuals which they themselves are responsible for the maintenance and setup of their cloud. The advantage of using a private cloud is that it allows for a greater amount of privacy and security for its users.

Cloud services are accessed over a private network the information of which is not provided to any outside party. Third party cloud service providers may offer a private network for the company or individual to work on. But there is a huge amount of additional cost added due to maintenance and setting up hardware and software.

Public clouds

Public clouds are when all the services on the cloud computing network are provided by an outside provider. You do not need to worry about the setup, maintenance, hardware, and infrastructure as the outside provider is in full charge of that.

Very cost effective as you no longer have to pay extra for services that are available over and cloud and also don’t need to spend money on the maintenance hardware and other knick-knacks. On the flip side, unlike private clouds, it does not have a very secure network.

Hybrid clouds

Just like the name suggests hybrid clouds take features from both public and private clouds. They are customizable and give businesses the ability to choose what features from the private and public cloud they want in their customized hybrid cloud.

This not only allows businesses to exercise greater control over their infrastructure but also provides them with greater flexibility with their operations. You can choose to keep the file sharing and collaboration from public clouds and combine it with the privacy and security aspects of private clouds.

Multi clouds

Multi clouds are when the cloud computing service allows you to access computing services from several outside providers. This allows businesses to maintain several clouds for different workflows as well as allows them to tailor their business network model according to their company vision.

Essentially they are modified variants of public clouds and, like multi-clouds, allow you to combine attributes of both public and private clouds to create a network model that caters to your business aspirations. But with separate infrastructure for every cloud system inter sharing files and resources between these clouds becomes very difficult.

High Performance Computing Cloud

High Performance Computing Clouds are mostly designed for high level computer applications like supercomputers which work with forecasting weather, performing complex computational tasks and for modeling chemical molecules, and much more.

These applications require superior server power and data storage space for their smooth and efficient functioning. Specially designed with features that could support these complex tasks and provide organizations and companies with their desired services.