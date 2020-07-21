Clumsy Joe Girardi's return to Yankee Stadium

It started with four years behind the plate, with three World Series titles and a forever triple from Game 6 that helped the Yankees get their first championship in 18 years. He finished after 10 years on the bench, with six playoff appearances and the team's first title in nine years.

Joe Girardi's return to the Bronx was intended to invite excitement, appreciation, and enthusiastic applause. Instead, the new manager of the Phillies returned to silence, when he faced his old team for the first time since his tenure as manager of the Yankees ended after the 2017 season, one victory less than the World Series.

Discomfort was inevitable, even if more than 50,000 seats were filled at Yankee Stadium.

"Sometimes, as much as it is really appreciated, it is uncomfortable because you really don't know how to act when you get a big standing ovation at the opposite stadium," Girardi said last week. "I think in a lot of ways it's really nice, and I got a lot of applause when we played with the Yankees in spring training (in Florida), but it's kind of awkward because you don't know how to act."

Before another abnormal baseball night, Girardi didn't know where to go, taking a series of strange steps to the visiting clubhouse.

"That's kind of awkward in itself because that's not something I really did for 10 years," Girardi said in a Zoom call before Monday's exhibition game. “He always went through the garage, down the stairs, to the clubhouse of the house, and this, we passed the loading dock from the center field, all the way. That was different. "

Briefly, Girardi, 55, returned on time. He saw longtime Yankees employees. He spoke to Aaron Judge and Brett Gardner during batting practice. He caught up with his replacement, Aaron Boone, while donning a red hat, a shirt, and a face mask.

"It was nice to see so many familiar faces, clubhouse people, players, coaches, office people," said Girardi, who returns for the Yankees opening game on July 29.

"That seemed like a normal thing, but you're on the opposite side and it's different."

It was different, without its stripes, without the fans, without the sounds the stadium is supposed to make. But it was also the same place where Girardi spent much of his life calling home, a field capable of producing emotions like no other.

"I had a really good 15 years here, whether I was a player, a coach or a manager," Girardi said before the game. “They were great days and a great part of my life. There really are many good memories. "