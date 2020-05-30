CM Punk teases WWE over Jeff Hardy's angle of arrest on WWE Friday Night SmackDown | Newsdio

CM Punk took to Twitter and scoffed at the opening angle of this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

For those of you who missed it, the story is that Jeff Hardy apparently crashed his car into Elias. Elias was taken to an ambulance and the driver allegedly fled the scene.

Police found Hardy in the bushes near a building and the claim was that he smelled of alcohol, so they took him away in handcuffs. History plays along with Hardy's history of substance abuse, which is on par with what WWE has done in the past with other wrestlers.

It seems that the story leads to the revelation that Hardy was framed and was not actually driving drunk. The likely culprit for all of this is Sheamus as he has been speaking ill of Hardy for the past few weeks.

Punk scoffed at how the police officer (played by an independent fighter) sniffed the bottle of beer (alcohol) that didn't spill while shouting Hardy's name as if he was calling bingo numbers.

The story has already generated a ton of negative reactions from fans on social media who disagree with WWE mocking Hardy's history of substance abuse. In fact, his brother Matt turned to Twitter to let everyone know how happy he is to be with AEW now. Click here to read what Matt Hardy said.

Scroll down to see Punk's tweet.