CNN anchor charged with 'ridiculous' claim on hydroxychloroquine by Yale professor of epidemiology

A Yale epidemiology professor rejected a CNN presenter's "absurd" claim that hydroxychloroquine is too dangerous to discuss possible COVID-19 treatment during an appearance Wednesday in "The Angraham Angle."

Earlier this week, CNN presenter Brianna Keilar, who has recently met with conservative guests on a regular basis, had a discussion with Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh about hydroxychloroquine.

"It kills people," Keilar said of hydroxychloroquine.

Murtaugh pointed out that many members of the media pounced on negative hydroxychloroquine information, such as a Lancet study that was withdrawn last month when the validity of the data was questioned.

"That study had to be withdrawn," Murtaugh told Keilar. "Now there is another study showing that it can actually reduce deaths by as much as 50 percent."

Murtaugh was referring to a recent study by researchers at the Henry Ford Health System in Michigan that found that early administration of the drug made hospitalized patients much less likely to die of coronavirus.

Keilar quickly dismissed the Michigan study and the two argued until the CNN host said Murtaugh was doing "a disservice to the health of Americans" by even mentioning the drug.

"The studies have been canceled because these things are very dangerous," Keilar said when the interview ended.

Laura Ingraham's primetime show covered the bizarre exchange on Wednesday night, playing clips from the controversial CNN interview.

Ingraham asked Risch, "Who is really hurting the American people, decades-old doctors like you, other treating doctors at COVID, or CNN hosts who think hydroxy is so dangerous we shouldn't even talk about that?"

"It's kind of weird that we shouldn't talk about anything," said Risch. "This is a drug that has been used for over 65 years in billions of doses worldwide that people take without even thinking about it. And has it suddenly become dangerous? That's ridiculous."

"It is surprising that we have CNN presenters proclaiming about this drug … it hurts people a lot," Ingraham said.

NewsBusters reported when Lancet's results were retracted that CNN spent "90 minutes and 54 seconds announcing a now discredited study" in a single day on May 22.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany also suggested that CNN has been hypocritical in its coverage of hydroxychloroquine.

Earlier this week, Risch told Ingraham that he believes hydroxychloroquine could save 75,000 to 100,000 lives if the drug is widely used as a coronavirus prophylactic, especially for front-line workers. Risch also said that drug discussions became "political" rather than "medical."