CNN Avoids Strong Job Report, Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested During Primetime

Two of the biggest news on Thursday were the strong job report and the surprising arrest of Jeffrey Epstein's confidant Ghislaine Maxwell, but if viewers were to watch CNN primetime, they would have no idea that neither of them took place.

The latest jobs report showed 4.8 million jobs were added to the US economy in June, bringing the unemployment rate to 11.1 percent. Shortly after the report's release, it emerged that Maxwell was arrested on multiple charges of sexual abuse, including conspiracy to lure minors to engage in sexual acts.

While the liberal network covered both stories during the day, the stories were noticeably absent during the network's primetime programming between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Instead, the channel focused primarily on the coronavirus outbreak.

"Cuomo Prime Time" presenter Chris Cuomo had two hours of coverage after taking over Don Lemon at 10 p.m. But despite having twice the airtime, the stories were not touched.

Earlier in the day, CNN also raised eyebrows when it omitted comments from President Trump of the White House that promoted positive economic numbers amid the upturn in the national shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"CNN may decide not to cover what it chooses, but its elections are so transparent against the president that it hurts CNN more than Trump. CNN is simply directing people to get their information elsewhere, which according to ratings, a lot of people are doing, "Cornell Law School professor and media critic William A. Jacobson told Fox News about the decision of the network not to issue the president's comments.

CNN did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Positive job numbers were covered during primetime in Fox News' "Hannity" and "The Ingraham Angle," and Maxwell's arrest was covered in "Tucker Carlson Tonight" and "Hannity."

MSNBC's "All In with Chris Hayes" covered both the job report and Maxwell's arrest, while "The Last Word with Lawrence O & # 39; Donnell" only covered the arrest, although host Lawrence O & # 39; Donnell noted notably President Trump's past ties to Maxwell and Epstein. "The Rachel Maddow Show" did not cover any.

Fox News' Brian Flood and Barnini Chakraborty contributed to this report.