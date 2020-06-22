CNN continues to give Governor Cuomo a pass on the New York nursing home controversy

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo continues to receive a CNN pass when it comes to his state's nursing home controversy, even though he's often accused of failing to protect nursing home residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

The liberal network has built a reputation for conducting softball interviews with Cuomo, the older brother of CNN presenter Chris Cuomo. The latest example came Monday when the Democratic governor chatted with CNN hosts Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto for nine minutes without anyone mentioning the nursing home controversy, according to Mediaite.

CUOMO BROTHERS JOKEY CNN INTERVIEW IGNORING NURSING HOME CONTROVERSY INDIVIDUAL SPARKS

"The duo began the nine-minute interview, which also included questions about police reform and mail-in voting efforts, by asking about the state's reopening process. Cuomo took the opportunity to promote the improvement in coronavirus-related numbers in New York, saying he was a "slave to science," wrote Rudy Takala of Mediaite.

More than 4,800 people died from COVID-19 in nursing homes in New York from March 1 to May 1, according to a count from the governor's office. Many have blamed the death count for Cuomo's handling of the situation.

It initially made an order on March 25 that forced nursing homes to accept patients who tested positive for coronavirus despite deficiencies in testing for both residents and staff. Cuomo eventually changed his mind and signed an executive order on May 11 that prevented hospitals from sending infected patients to nursing homes and increasing testing for staff.

GOV ANDREW CUOMO RECEIVES A STEP FROM CNN ON NURSING POLICY CONTROVERSY

Last month, the Cuomo brothers were attacked when the CNN host spent 25 minutes chatting with their older brother, whom he called the "Gov of Love" on the air, and never asked about the controversy. Instead, the CNN presenter played a clip of his brother taking a coronavirus test, during which a nurse placed a cotton swab in his nose and joked about the size of his brother's nose, with accessories.

CNN appears to be the only network avoiding the issue, as Governor Cuomo was asked about the nursing home crisis during an appearance on MSNBC on Monday.

"Yes, we had more people who died in nursing homes than anywhere else, because we had more people who died … because the federal government lost the boat and never told us that this virus came from Europe and not from China," Cuomo said.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.