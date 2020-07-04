CNN despises Mount Rushmore as & # 39; slave owners & # 39; in 2020, but he called it & # 39; monument to 4 great presidents & # 39; in 2016

CNN described Mount Rushmore on Friday as "slave owners" located on stolen land, after praising the monument for its cultural significance in 2016, during a segment with then-presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

Grabien's Tom Elliot tweeted a clip from network correspondent Leyla Santiago saying that Mount Rushmore is located on land that was stolen from Native Americans, just hours before President Trump's speech.

"President Trump will be on Mount Rushmore, where he will be standing in front of a monument to two slave owners and on land that got rid of Native Americans," he said. "I have been told that he will focus on the effort to 'tear down the history of our country'."

TRUMP TO ACCUSE THE & # 39; LEFT MOVEMENT & # 39; OF & # 39; TOTALITARY BEHAVIOR & # 39; IN THE RUSHMORE MOUNTING OBSERVATIONS

However, this collides with a 2016 CNN segment in which Sanders marveled at the structure and said it represents the best of what the United States has to offer.

"This is our country at its best," he said. "What an incredible achievement."

The voice of a CNN reporter can be heard speaking of the "majesty of the moment," before calling Mount Rushmore a "monument to four great American presidents."

Sanders added: "Only achievement and beauty really makes you very proud to be an American."

Trump is scheduled to speak at Mount Rushmore on Friday night, where he is expected to address various protests across the United States that have sparked riots and the destruction of historic monuments.

Fox News contacted CNN about the discrepancy, but did not receive a response to a request for comment.