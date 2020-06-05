CNN Guest: If black kids aren't 'allowed innocence', then white kids 'don't deserve innocence'

A CNN guest argued Wednesday that if black children in the United States are not "allowed" innocence, then white children "do not deserve innocence."

A national race dialogue began after the death of George Floyd, a conversation that includes white privilege.

Anti-racism educator Tim Wise said during a panel discussion on the topic that he taught his children about their own white privilege when they were about "six" years old.

"I think the important thing for white parents to keep in mind is that if black children in this country are not allowed innocence and childhood without fear of being killed by the police or otherwise marginalized, our children will not. deserve innocence, "wise said. "If Tamir Rice can be shot to death in a public park playing with a toy gun, something white children do across the country every day without the same fear of being shot, if Tamir Rice can be killed, then White children should be informed at least at the same age. If they can't be innocent, we can't be innocent. And if we keep it in the head of our minds, then maybe we can hear what blacks and browns have. He's been saying it every day and he's been telling us for many years. "

His comments received zero rejection from CNN anchors Jim Sciutto and Poppy Harlow.

RAPPER KILLER MIKE CALLS ON CNN: & # 39; STOP FEARING FEAR AND ANGER EVERY DAY & # 39;

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2014, 12-year-old Tamir Rice was shot and killed in Cleveland, Ohio by white police officer Timothy Loehmann who was responding to the sighting of someone carrying a gun. That pistol turned out to be a replica toy airsoft pistol.

A grand jury decided not to indict Loehmann.