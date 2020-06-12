CNN poll: Americans report feeling hopeful and angry in recent weeks

The past two weeks have been a tumultuous time in the United States. The murder of George Floyd on Memorial Day has sparked protests across the country over police brutality and racism against black Americans.
While the majorities in both parties felt hopeful and angry in the past two weeks, a much larger number of Republicans said they were hopeful (80% of Republicans and 63% of Democrats), and significantly more Democrats reported being angry (77 % of Democrats and 55% of Republicans).
Overall, 41% of Americans overall said they were proud. Broken down by party, Republicans were more likely to say they were proud compared to Democrats: 58% of Republicans vs. 27% of Democrats.
By comparison, Democrats are significantly more likely to cite being overwhelmed, ashamed, and scared than Republicans.
Overall, 54% of Americans report being overwhelmed in the past two weeks, 53% embarrassed, and 41% scared.
Nearly two-thirds of Democrats say they have been overwhelmed (62%) compared to 44% of Republicans, while 66% of Democrats and 41% of Republicans have said they are embarrassed. 54% of Democrats report being scared, while only 29% of Republicans agree.
The survey also found that people of color reported feeling overwhelmed and scared in much higher numbers than white people. While white people did not vary significantly from the overall percentage of Americans in many of the emotions, 57% of people of color said they were overwhelmed, compared to 53% of white people. Additionally, 48% said they had been afraid in the past two weeks, compared to 38% of whites.
Young people are the group most likely to say they have been overwhelmed in the past two weeks: 67% of those under 35 who said it, compared to 38% of those over 65.
Americans over 65 are more likely to say they are hopeful and proud.
Three-quarters (76%) of those over 65 say they have been hopeful, compared to 69% of those under 35. Half (50%) of people over 65 are proud; 36% of those under 35 feel the same.
The CNN survey was conducted by SSRS June 2-7 among a random national sample of 1,006 adults reached by landline or cell phone by a live interviewer as part of the SSRS Omnibus survey. The results for the entire sample have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.