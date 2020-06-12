CNN poll: Americans report feeling hopeful and angry in recent weeks







The past two weeks have been a tumultuous time in the United States. The murder of George Floyd on Memorial Day has sparked protests across the country over police brutality and racism against black Americans.

While the majorities in both parties felt hopeful and angry in the past two weeks, a much larger number of Republicans said they were hopeful (80% of Republicans and 63% of Democrats), and significantly more Democrats reported being angry (77 % of Democrats and 55% of Republicans).

Overall, 41% of Americans overall said they were proud. Broken down by party, Republicans were more likely to say they were proud compared to Democrats: 58% of Republicans vs. 27% of Democrats.