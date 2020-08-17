cnn-poll-of-polls:-biden-holds-a-nine-point-lead-over-trump-ahead-of-the-party-conventions

Biden, who is set to accept the Democratic nomination later this week, is backed by 51% of registered voters nationwide, while 42% support Trump.

The Poll of Polls includes the six most recent national telephone polls measuring the views of registered voters. Only two of the six included polls were conducted entirely after Biden announced California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.

The polls conducted after Biden’s historic selection of Harris as his running mate largely find the pick to be received positively by the public: 52% of registered voters in CNN’s poll called it an excellent or pretty good pick, including 82% of Democrats.

In the Washington Post/ABC News poll, 54% of Americans said they approved of Biden’s choice of Harris, with 86% of Democrats approving of the pick.