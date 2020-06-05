CNN Poll Poll Finds Biden Leading Trump

The new numbers represent a change in Biden's favor since April, when the CNN Poll Poll found that Biden's average support was 48%, while Trump averaged 43% support.

Only two of the polls were conducted after the murder of George Floyd, which has sparked protests in Minneapolis and in the United States over police brutality and racism against black Americans. The other three surveys were conducted in May, as the country struggled with the coronavirus pandemic and debated whether the country should remain closed for the sake of public health or reopen to boost the economy.