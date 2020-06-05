CNN Poll Poll Finds Biden Leading Trump

The survey survey includes the five most recent national telephone surveys
measuring the opinions of registered voters.
The new numbers represent a change in Biden's favor since April, when the CNN Poll Poll found that Biden's average support was 48%, while Trump averaged 43% support.
Only two of the polls were conducted after the murder of George Floyd, which has sparked protests in Minneapolis and in the United States over police brutality and racism against black Americans. The other three surveys were conducted in May, as the country struggled with the coronavirus pandemic and debated whether the country should remain closed for the sake of public health or reopen to boost the economy.
the ABC News / Washington Post survey
He found a decrease in approval on how Trump is handling the coronavirus. In March, 51% approved it and 45% disapproved. Now 46% approve and 53% disapprove.
A Monmouth University National Survey
, released Wednesday and included in the Poll Poll, found that more voters trust Biden to handle race relations on Trump. Most registered voters (52%) said they had a lot of confidence or trust in Biden to handle race relations, while 40% said the same about Trump.
However, almost half (49%) of voters reported that race relations would not be a factor in their vote for president this year, with 33% saying it would be an important factor and 17% a minor factor.
The CNN Poll Poll is an average of the five most recent national, nonpartisan, live operator polls on the general election showdown between Biden and Trump among registered voters. The survey survey includes results from Monmouth University Survey
held from May 28 to June 1, the ABC News / Washington Post survey
held from May 25 to 28, the Fox News Poll
held from May 17 to 20, the Quinnipiac University Survey
carried out from May 14 to 18 and the CNN survey conducted by SSRS
from May 7 to 10. The survey survey does not have a margin of sampling error.
