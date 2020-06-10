CNN poll: public division returning to routine due to coronavirus

Those splits occur even as more people report venturing to work or visiting friends and family, and the part that claims to know someone who has been diagnosed with coronavirus has stabilized.

Still, those who don't feel comfortable venturing now largely expect their daily lives to be cut short until the end of the year. Of the 50% who say they are not currently comfortable going back to their usual routines, 17% say they think they probably or definitely will have resumed their usual routines by the end of the year, while about twice as many, 32% say they probably You will definitely not return to normal life until after the turn of the year.

More say the economy is still getting worse than they feel is on the rise (36% say it continues to get worse, 23% say it has started to recover), and just over a third (36%) say it is stabilizing , is not recovering worse but not improving either. The survey was conducted almost entirely before news of a decline in the monthly unemployment rate erupted on Friday.

Views on how the nation's economy is going are strongly divided by party, with 40% of Republicans saying the economy is beginning to recover from the damage caused by the coronavirus, while only 12% of Democrats do you agree. Most Democrats, 54% say the economy is still in recession and that conditions continue to worsen. Only 13% of Republicans feel that way.

The survey shows that public opinion on the coronavirus, and if the worst of the outbreak is behind, remain divided by party and gender. Women are much less apt than men to think that the worst is over or to see an improvement in the nation's economy.

Overall, 47% of Americans say the worst of the outbreak is behind, 46% say the worst is yet to come. Last month, a majority (52%) felt that the worst was still ahead and stood at 80% in April.

Among Democrats, 64% still say the worst is yet to come, but only 22% of Republicans agree. Most women continue to say that the worst is yet to come (55%), while most men feel that it is behind us (57%). And blacks (68%) and Latinos (55%), who have made up a disproportionate number of people infected with coronaviruses, are more likely to say that the worst is yet to come than whites (40%).

Those divisions also dominate when Americans are asked if they feel comfortable going back to their normal routine.

Although more say they feel comfortable now (49%) than was said a month ago (41%), many remain deeply uncomfortable about returning to normal life.

Most Republicans (73%) and independents (53%) say they would feel comfortable resuming their routines now, but only 23% of Democrats agree. Six out of 10 men say they feel comfortable going back to their normal daily routine (61%), while the same proportion of women (61%) say no. People of color are still less likely than whites to say they feel comfortable going back to pre-coronavirus routines (51% among whites versus 45% among people of color). However, for both Latinos and Blacks, the proportion who say they would feel comfortable doing so has increased double digits in the past month (up 15 points among blacks and 11 among Latinos compared to a 6 point increase. among the whites).

However, the survey shows that many are beginning to return to society, with large increases in the proportion of Americans who say that in the last week they left home to go to work or visit friends and family.

The greatest increase occurs in those social calls. Half of Americans now say they left home in the past week to visit friends, family or neighbors, up to 15 points from last month. And among those with jobs, 68% say they left their homes to work in the past week, compared to 61% in May. A sizeable portion (47%) appear to be working full weeks away from home, saying they left home to work five or more times in the past week.

The CNN survey was conducted by SSRS June 2-5 among a random national sample of 1,259 adults contacted on a landline or cell phone by a live interviewer. The survey also includes an oversample of black respondents for a total subsample of 362 non-Hispanic black adults. That subset was weighted to its appropriate share of the general adult population of the United States. The results for the complete sample have a sampling error margin of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.