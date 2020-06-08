CNN poll: Trump loses ground to Biden amid chaotic week

The survey also finds that a growing majority of Americans feel that racism is a big problem in the country today and that the criminal justice system in the United States favors whites over blacks. More than 8 in 10 also say the peaceful protests that have spread across the country following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers are justified. Americans now consider race relations to be as important a campaign issue as the economy and healthcare, according to the survey.

Overall, 38% approve of the way Trump handles the presidency, while 57% disapprove. That's their worst approval rating since January 2019, and roughly on par with Jimmy Carter's and George H.W.'s approval ratings. Bush at this point in his reelection years. Both lost the presidency after a term.

In the race for the White House, among registered voters, Trump is 14 points behind Biden, who officially secured enough delegates to win the Democratic nomination in CNN's delegate estimate on Saturday. The 41% who say they endorse the President is the lowest on CNN's follow-up on this question as of April 2019, and Biden's 55% support is their highest rating yet.

The result comes in the middle of a week in which Trump's response to protests outside the White House led to the condemnation of some Republicans and a reprimand from former Defense Secretary James Mattis, who served under the presidency.

The poll finds that the general public disapproves of Trump's handling of race relations (63% disapprove), and 65% say the president's response to recent protests has been more damaging than helpful.

A large majority of Americans say that peaceful protests occurring across the country after police violence against African-Americans are justified (84% say so), and about a quarter (27%) say violent protests in response Police who harm or kill African Americans are justified. Both figures are higher than they were when similar protests increased in the fall of 2016. Then, 67% saw peaceful protests as justified, while 14% felt that violent protests were.

There is not much racial or partisan difference on whether peaceful protests are justified now, but the gaps are larger than violent protests. Among Democrats, 42% consider violent protests to be justified in response to police violence against African Americans, while only 9% of Republicans agree. Among blacks, 39% say violent protests are justified compared to 23% among whites.

Two-thirds of Americans consider racism a big problem in America today, compared to the 49% who said it in a 2015 CNN / Kaiser Family Foundation poll. The increase in this participation has been more pronounced among blacks (88% call it a big problem now compared to 66% in 2015), but there have been large increases among Latinos (from 64% to 79%) and whites ( from 43% to 60%) also.

There's also been an increase in turnout that says the U.S. criminal justice system favors whites over blacks: 67% feel that way now, up from 52% in the fall of 2016.

About a quarter of Americans (25%), including most blacks (54%), say they have at some point feared for their lives because of their race or ethnicity. Among black men, 62% say they have feared for their lives because of their race at some point, and 63% of black Americans of any gender under 45 say the same thing.

With 42% calling race relations extremely important to their presidential vote this fall, the problem is now on par with the economy and healthcare close to major campaign issues. The issue is of particular importance to Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents, 60% of whom consider it an extremely important issue, compared to only 18% of Republicans and Republicans who favor Republicans. Most black voters also call it extremely important, 61%, well above the 34% who said the same thing in June 2015.

Voters give Biden a roughly two-to-one advantage over Trump in managing race relations: 63% say they feel Biden would do a better job on the issue, only 31% choose Trump. Among black voters, Biden is strongly preferred: 91% say he would do a better job on the issue, and only 4% believe Trump would. Biden also outperforms Trump overall in managing the coronavirus (55% to 41%) and in leading the nation in times of crisis (55% to 41%). Trump narrowly surpasses Biden as the most reliable in managing the economy: 51% trust the President, 46% Biden.

Support for Trump is scarce outside of his own party. Among independents, 52% say they endorse Biden for the presidency compared to 41% for Trump, only 37% say they approve of his handling of the presidency, and 68% feel his response to the protests has been damaging.

And any goodwill the President has earned among Democrats seems to have disappeared. Only 1% of Democrats say they would choose Trump if the elections were held today and only 2% of Democrats now say they approve of the way Trump handles the presidency, the worst measure of his presidency and that it coincides with the opposite party of all time. Low in CNN or Gallup Poll to Roosevelt: Republican George W. Bush's Democratic approval rating hit 2% in a CNN / ORC poll in October 2008.

Those behind Trump, however, remain enthusiastic about the vote (73% say they are extremely or very excited about the vote) and most say their vote is a show of support for the President (70% say that his endorsement of Trump is more a vote for Trump than against Biden).

Biden voters have renewed their enthusiasm since the last CNN poll on that issue in April. While only 50% were extremely or very excited then, 69% say the same thing now. Overall, 53% of Democrats now call themselves "extremely" excited about the vote, erasing a gap with Republicans that had grown to 13 points in March.

However, those behind Biden are largely voicing their opposition to Trump (60%) about supporting Biden (37%). However, that result is not uniform. Biden's black supporters are more likely than their white sponsors to say that their vote is a gesture of support (52% among Biden black voters vs. 33% among whites), and the older voters behind him are also more likely to say they are for Biden (51% among Biden voters 65 and older) than against the president (47%). Among Biden's supporters under the age of 50, about two-thirds say their support is to express opposition to Trump.

The CNN poll was conducted by SSRS June 2-5 among a random national sample of 1,259 adults contacted on landlines or cell phones by a live interviewer, including 1,125 registered voters. The survey also includes an oversample of black respondents for a total subsample of 362 non-Hispanic black adults. That subset was weighted to its appropriate share of the general adult population of the United States. The results for the entire sample have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points. It is 3.6 points among registered voters.