CNN Stelter accused of violating network confidentiality agreement with Sandmann: "It may cost him his job"

CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter may have been in hot water, according to Covington Catholic High School student attorney Nicholas Sandmann.

Last week, Sandmann announced that The Washington Post settled the $ 250 million defamation lawsuit it filed for its failed coverage of a viral confrontation with an elderly Native American man who had portrayed the Kentucky teenager as the assailant. This followed CNN's multi-million dollar deal with the teenager in January.

However, Sandmann's attorney Lin Wood saw a Stelter retweet of a tweet written by attorney Mark Zaid, who speculated on how much money the teen walked away from the settlement.

"Those with zero legal experience (as far as I can tell) should not conjecture in lawsuits they know nothing about. What kind of journalism is that?" Zaid asked. "I have litigated defamation cases. (Sandmann) certainly received an annoying value settlement payment and nothing more."

Wood accused the host of "Trusted Sources" of violating his own network's confidentiality agreement with his client.

"This @brianstelter retweet may have cost him his job at @CNN. It's called a breach of confidentiality agreement. Brian Stelter is a liar. I know how to deal with liars," Wood tweeted with a screenshot of Stelter's retweet.

CNN analyst Asha Rangappa also seemed to agree with Zaid.

"I guess $ 25K will go away," Rangappa wrote.

Wood filed a similar indictment against Washington Post reporter Dan Zak, who suggested Friday that the Post struck a deal "for a small amount … in order to avoid a more expensive trial," and later added that it is the "American way".

Since then, Zak deleted the tweet, but doubled the claim and wrote, "I delete about 30 percent of my tweets in 15 minutes. They are all removed in four months via Tweet Delete! Except the really old tweets, which Tweet Delete is not enough. But I maintain this theory! It is the American way. "

A spokesman for The Washington Post told Fox News: "Dan's tweet was removed because he had no factual basis. Dan has no knowledge of the deal."

CNN and Lin Wood did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.

On Friday, Sandmann touted his victory against The Washington Post on Twitter.

"On 02/19/19, I filed a $ 250 million libel lawsuit against the Washington Post. Today I turned 18 and WaPo settled my lawsuit. Thank you @ToddMcMurtry and @LLinWood for your defense. Thank you to my family and millions of you They have stood firm in supporting me. I still have more to do, "Sandmann wrote.

Sandmann offered a not-so-subtle warning to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

"We've settled for WAPO and CNN. The fight isn't over. 2 down. 6 to go. Don't hold your breath @jack," he tweeted.

Wood similarly wrote: "For our gift to @ N1ckSandmann to celebrate his 18th birthday, @ToddMcMurtry and I gave Nicholas the gift of justice from … THE WASHINGTON POST #FightBack."

A spokesman for The Washington Post told Fox News: "We are pleased that we were able to reach a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining claims in this lawsuit."

In March 2019, Sandmann's attorneys filed a lawsuit against CNN for their coverage of the incident before all the facts emerged. The teenager was seeking a whopping $ 800 million in damages from CNN, NBC and the Post.

Attorney Todd McMurtry previously told Fox News that lawsuits would be filed against "up to 13 defendants."

Among them: ABC, CBS, The Guardian, The Huffington Post, NPR, Slate, The Hill and Gannett, which owns the Cincinnati Enquirer, as well as various other small teams, according to McMurtry.

Sandmann became embroiled in controversy after a video clip showed the student in the "MAGA" hat smiling at Nathan Phillips playing a drum and singing a song while surrounded by Sandmann's classmates, who had joined the singing in front of him. . The steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC

However, several mainstream media outlets, including CNN and The Washington Post, portrayed the incident with Sandmann and the other teens as racially accused before additional footage showed that a group of black Hebrew Israelis had sparked the confrontation, throwing insults. racial to students. as they waited for their bus after the March For Life event.

The video then showed Phillips, who was in town for the Indigenous Peoples March, approaching the students amid mounting tension between the two groups.