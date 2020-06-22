CNN's Brian Stelter skips network controversies on media show, mainly focused on hitting Trump rally

Despite being the network's top media correspondent, CNN's Brian Stelter skipped two of the biggest controversies that arose last week on his industry-focused Sunday show "Trustworthy Sources."

Last Saturday, ABC News confirmed that Barbara Fedida, one of its top talent executives, was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the racist comments she reportedly made about prominent black presenters, including the co-host. "Good Morning America" ​​presenter Robin Roberts.

And on Wednesday, NBC News came under fire for its report urging Google to remove two conservative news sites, including The Federalist, from its ad revenue platform.

However, both controversies were sidelined during Sunday's installment of Stelter's media show.

Instead, much of his attention focused on the President Trump rally that took place on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Stelter interviewed a woman who was taking credit for the TikTok prank movement who booked tickets for the rally and how that may have contributed to the low attendance in person. He had other guests to draw the president's attention, such as the short-lived White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci, who criticized Trump for his derogatory comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

Other topics Stelter covered on his show include the video Trump tweeted mocking CNN that was eventually removed due to copyright infringement and the launch of John Bolton's new book "The Room Where It Happened."

Stelter has previously skipped major media stories that are not flattering to other mainstream media. Perhaps the most egregious example was the revelation in 2019 of the ABC News cover-up of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, which he completely avoided.

A report by Huffington Post's Yashar Ali features damning accusations by Fedida of ABC News and his treatment of black journalists online.

In 2018, during a controversial meeting on "Good Morning America" ​​presenter Robin Roberts' contract renewal, Fedida "asked what more Roberts could want and said it wasn't as if the network was asking Roberts to & # 39; choose cotton & # 39; ".

Fedida also reportedly referred to "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin as "low rent."

ANCLA EX-CNN SOLEDAD O & # 39; BRIEN: EXEC FROM THE NETWORK TOLD HIM THAT HE ONLY HAS THE & # 39; RIGHT KIND & # 39; OF BLACK GUESTS

Another source told Ali about a comment Fedida said about then-ABC News reporter Kendis Gibson, a black presenter, that ABC "spends more on toilet paper than we would spend on it."

According to the report, Fedida would also refer to women as "c — s" openly in the office.

An ABC News spokesperson told Fox News: "There are deeply disturbing allegations in this story that we need to investigate, and we have placed Barbara Fedida on administrative leave while conducting a thorough and thorough investigation. These allegations do not represent values ​​and culture. from ABC News, where we strive to make everyone feel respected in a thriving, diverse and inclusive workplace. "

NBC News faced intense backlash for apparently influencing Google to remove conservative news with the help of a left-wing British activist group.

In a report released Tuesday afternoon, NBC News claimed that Google "banned" The Federalist and ZeroHedge from Google Ads for "driving unsubstantiated claims" about the Black Lives Matter movement. Google later backed down, alleging that The Federalist "was never demonetized," adding: "We work with them to address issues on their site related to the comment section."

"We have strict publisher policies that govern content that ads can run and explicitly prohibit derogatory content that promotes hate, bigotry, violence, or race-based discrimination from monetization," a Google spokesperson initially said. to NBC News. NBC, however, was not linked to "derogatory content" from The Federalist or ZeroHedge.

Furthermore, it appeared that it was NBC News' investigation into the matter that sparked Google's actions in the first place.

"Google's ban on websites comes after the company was notified of the investigation by the Center to Counter Digital Hate, a British non-profit organization that fights hate and disinformation online. They found that 10 US-based websites have published what they say are racist articles about the protests and projected that the websites would earn millions of dollars through Google Ads, "NBC News reported.

The report continued: "Google blocked The Federalist from its advertising platform after the NBC News Verification Unit drew its attention to the project. ZeroHedge had already been demonetized prior to the NBC News investigation," Google said.

Adele-Momoko Fraser of NBC News, the London-based journalist behind the report, seemed to celebrate the results of her report by thanking the two groups "for their hard work and collaboration." He also used the hashtag Black Lives Matter.

Google rejected the report, saying "The Federalist" was never demonetized "and insisted that content that violated Google's policies was the comments section, not any particular article as NBC News initially claimed.

A Google spokesperson reiterated to Fox News: "To be clear, The Federalist is not currently demonetized. We have strict policies for publishers governing publishable content, which includes comments on the site. This is a long-standing policy." .

Google later tweeted about The Federalist: "As the comments section has been removed, we consider this issue to be resolved and no action will be taken."

NBC News was criticized on social media for what has been described as "activism", in addition to what appeared to have been a flawed report.